Brooks Koepka Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brooks Koepka is well on his way to his fourth major championship since turning pro in 2012. The 29-year old Florida State alum scored a 7-under par 63 on the first day at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. On Friday, he built off his strong performance with to enter the weekend at 12-under par, or seven strokes ahead of contenders such as Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott.

The West Palm Beach native finished in the top-5 at different majors before breaking through with a 2017 U.S. Open title at Erin Hills. He took the PGA Championship last year over Tiger Woods, then the U.S. Open again later that summer.

This has made him one of the top earners on the professional tour, which doesn’t even include endorsements. Let’s take a look at Koepka’s net worth, which is estimated to be $14 million per the Daily Express.

1. Koepka Has Earned $24.5 Million on the PGA Tour

According to his PGA Tour profile, Koepka has accumulated $24,583,929 of winnings since qualifying for the PGA in 2012. He also added one paycheck from the Web.com Tour, which was a $2,375 payout from a 40th-place finish at the WNB Golf Classic in 2013.

His biggest payouts, naturally, came from his major wins at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship. He earned $2.16 million from each his 2017 and 2018 U.S. Open titles. Last year’s PGA Championship yielded $1.98 million for the winner. Koepka would earn the same amount should he fend off the rest of the field at Bethpage Black.

In an article on Golf.com in February 2018, Koepka demonstrated that he knows how he likes to spend his big paychecks: clothing and food.

Koepka is a clotheshorse, too. The discussion of his favorite designers was interrupted by the doorbell. A woman brought in dozens of cardboard take-out containers, each containing a different entrée to be sampled. Koepka was testing out meal-delivery services, searching for the right one to cater to his strict diet. The swordfish was excellent.

This season, he ranks No. 5 on the Top Earners list with $3,925,127 over 11 events. The money leader so far is Matt Kuchar at $5,394,944.

2. He Made Another Chunk of Money from 2012-17 with 7 International Victories

Koepka also added to his treasure chest with seven international victories spanning the European Challenge, European and Japanese Tours. Here’s a breakdown of what he took back to the States with these titles.

These are estimates based on the current exchange rate. Added up, Koepka earned $3.16 million internationally. He is such a presence on the international circuit, that he is telling golfers a decade older than him how to act.

This past February at the Saudi International, he talked about how 39-year old Sergio Garcia needed to act more like an adult after a “serious misconduct” violation.

That’s just Sergio acting like a child,” Koepka told the Playing Through podcast at the time. “It’s unfortunate that he’s got to do that and complain. Everybody’s got to play the same golf course. I didn’t play very good, but you didn’t really see anybody else doing that.

“I mean, you’re 40 years old, so you’ve got to grow up eventually.”

3. He Has Endorsement Deals with Nike & Michelob Ultra Among Others

Koepka has two major sponsorship deals with Nike and Michelob Ultra. He talked with a pair of his golf idols in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy about choosing the company in January 2016 over Titleist, the major competitor for golf.

“Rory had a different point of view and in the Bahamas it was nice to pick Tiger’s brain about it. Everybody had nothing but good things to say about it,” Koepka told GolfChannel.com.

The details of the deal have not been made public. When Nike went out of the club business a few years later, he started using a TaylorMade M3 460 driver, according to Golf World in 2018 after his second U.S. Open win.

Although not under contract with Mizuno, Koepka plays the company’s JPX 900 Tour irons. The background on the clubs is that Mizuno, knowing that Koepka’s Titleist contract was up (and prior to his Nike deal), made the JPX 900 Tour with Koepka in mind as Mizuno felt he fit the mold of the JPX player. Then, after Nike left the club business, they reached out to Koepka again to gauge his interest in playing the irons and the clubs went in the bag earlier this year after an offseason of testing, a marriage of player and irons several years in the making.

He made big news in the week leading up to the 2019 PGA Championship, as he struck a promotional deal with Michelob Ultra. The catch? If he could hit a ball from Governor’s Island onto a moving barge, New York City residents could get free beer in the form of a rebate.

Because Kopeka was successful (Michelob had planned on giving him three total tries), New York City residents will be eligible to receive a $5 rebate via a pre-paid card when he or she purchases a Michelob Ultra 6-pack (cans or bottles) on Thursday (May 16).

He entered into a partnership with the beer brand in April 2017.

4. Koepka Bought a House in Jupiter (Fla.) for $2.5 Million

Koepka bought a house in Jupiter (Fla.) from fellow PGA pro Keegan Bradley in late 2015. The home was purchased for $2.5 million and has seen several renovations under the redesign work done by Graeme McDowell’s wife Kristin (per Golf.com in 2018).

Koepka’s house backs up to the Intracoastal Waterway, and his garage was a riot of stand-up paddleboards and other toys, including a Mercedes AMG G 63 SUV. (The BMW sedan was parked in the driveway.) Inside, the house was redolent of lemon and new money. Koepka purchased the house from another major championship winner, Keegan Bradley, then hired Graeme McDowell’s wife Kristin to remodel the interior. (She has her own design firm and first met McDowell when he hired her to work on one of his houses.) Koepka’s bachelor pad has a sleek look, with stone, metal and modern furnishings. Adjacent to the kitchen, Koepka installed a wine room big enough to house hundreds of bottles and an inviting seating area.

He also makes sure to rent nice places on his road trips, including a Southampton home outside of New York City for the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

5. His Actress Girlfriend Jena Sims is Worth $2 Million

Who is Brooks Koepka's girlfriend Jena Sims? We caught up with the actress last year to learn more about her career, what it's like dating Brooks and that notorious incorrect name moment at the U.S. Open: https://t.co/lmq3ywbY7V pic.twitter.com/YjSlJWsf6l — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 17, 2019

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Koepka’s girlfriend Jena Sims is worth $2 million. The Hollywood actress has starred in such movies as Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader and 3-Headed Shark Attack.

According to our own S.M. Walsh, she studied international business at Belmont University in Nashville as recently as 2008. She also earned prize money as the Miss Georgia Junior Nationals for Teenagers in 2004, and the Miss Junior Nationals in 2005.