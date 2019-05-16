Brooks Koepka WITB: What’s in the Bag & How to Buy the Clubs

What Brooks Koepka uses: TaylorMade M5 Driver (9.5 Degrees)

What you can get: The stock model of the M5 is a Golf Digest 2019 Hot List Gold winner for <a href=”https://heavy.com/sports/2015/07/top-best-golf-drivers-for-distance-speed-accuracy-golf-cheap-titleist-taylormade-cobra-nike-head-shaft-clubs-price/” rel=”nofollow”>golf drivers</a>. The 9.5 degree loft, as Koepka uses, isn’t available in stock models. You can get the M5 in 9, 10.5, and 12 degree lofts.

The 460cc driver has original TaylorMade technology like Speed Injected Twist Face, Hammerhead 2.0, and Inverse T-Track.

Here’s a quick breakdown of each:

Speed Injected Technology & Twist Face: The Twist Face Technology gives the face a curved angle, so when you miss-hit off the tee, it is designed to tro be more forgiving for straighter shots. Then the Speed Injected Technology is designed to optimize the “Coefficient of Restitution” — or COR — so you can maximize distance based on your swing speed.

Hammerhead 2.0: The flexible Hammerhead 2.0 has a bigger sweet spot to be more forgivinng on off-center shots.

Inverse T-Track: The M5 has two 10 gram weights which can be moved along the track so you can get the perfect spin and trajectory by changing the Moment of Inertia (MOI) and Center of Gravity (CG).

The M5 is available in Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 60 and Project X HZRDUS Smoke 70 shafts with a choice of Regular, Stiff, and Extra Stiff and in both right- and left-handed models.