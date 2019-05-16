Brooks Koepka WITB: What’s in the Bag & How to Buy the Clubs

A peak into a Brooks Koepka WITB (What’s in the bag?) will reveal a smorgasbord of golf clubs as the world’s third-ranked player doesn’t have an exclusive equipment deal.
The three-time major championship winner carries around a variety of different clubs in his Nike golf bag, including TaylorMade, Mizuno, Vokey, and Scotty Cameron. So keep reading below to see what exactly Koepka uses and how you can get them for yourself.
1. TaylorMade Golf M5 Driver
Cons:
- Twist Face has a corrective face angle which provides maximum forgiveness on miss-hits
- Speed Injected Technology in the face helps promote extra ball speed and distance
- Inverse T-Track has two 10 gram movable weights allowing you to optimize spin and trajectory
- The driver is expensive
- All combinations (shaft stiffness, material, and loft) might not be available
- Beginners might find the club a bit to advanced
What Brooks Koepka uses: TaylorMade M5 Driver (9.5 Degrees)
What you can get: The stock model of the M5 is a Golf Digest 2019 Hot List Gold winner for <a href=”https://heavy.com/sports/2015/07/top-best-golf-drivers-for-distance-speed-accuracy-golf-cheap-titleist-taylormade-cobra-nike-head-shaft-clubs-price/” rel=”nofollow”>golf drivers</a>. The 9.5 degree loft, as Koepka uses, isn’t available in stock models. You can get the M5 in 9, 10.5, and 12 degree lofts.
The 460cc driver has original TaylorMade technology like Speed Injected Twist Face, Hammerhead 2.0, and Inverse T-Track.
Here’s a quick breakdown of each:
Speed Injected Technology & Twist Face: The Twist Face Technology gives the face a curved angle, so when you miss-hit off the tee, it is designed to tro be more forgiving for straighter shots. Then the Speed Injected Technology is designed to optimize the “Coefficient of Restitution” — or COR — so you can maximize distance based on your swing speed.
Hammerhead 2.0: The flexible Hammerhead 2.0 has a bigger sweet spot to be more forgivinng on off-center shots.
Inverse T-Track: The M5 has two 10 gram weights which can be moved along the track so you can get the perfect spin and trajectory by changing the Moment of Inertia (MOI) and Center of Gravity (CG).
The M5 is available in Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 60 and Project X HZRDUS Smoke 70 shafts with a choice of Regular, Stiff, and Extra Stiff and in both right- and left-handed models.
Find more TaylorMade Golf M5 Driver information and reviews here.
2. TaylorMade M2 Tour Fairway Wood
Cons:
- Larger speed pocket to increase ball speeds to help with added distance
- 7 layer carbon composite crown lowers the Center of Gravity (CG) for higher launch and lower spin
- Geocoustic Technology is designed to give better sound and feel on impact
- This is an older model so quantities might be limited
- On the pricey side
- This particular model is a stiff shaft, right-handed club
What Koepka uses: TaylorMade M2 Tour Fairway HL (16.5 degrees)
The TaylorMade M2 Tour Fairway is an older model and Koepka has had it in his bag for his 3 previous Major wins — the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Open and the 2018 PGA Championship. Obviously, he’s a fan of the club.
Let’s take a look at the M2 Tour Fairway’s specs:
This club is designed to get you higher launch and less spin thanks to the 7 layer carbon composite crown as that lowers the Center of Gravity (CG). The upgraded Speed Pocket provides extra distance and forgiveness as it is designed to improve ball speeds. And the Geocoustic sole design promotes better sound and feel on impact.
Koepka is sort of an old school player as he doesn’t carry any hybrid golf clubs in his bag.
Find more TaylorMade M2 Tour Fairway Wood information and reviews here.
-
3. Mizuno JPX 919 Tour Golf Irons
Cons:
- The Enhanced Grain Flow Forging process increases grain density in the impact area for great feel and sound
- Each club has a narrow topline with an additional camber for smoother turf interaction
- Smaller blade lengths and pitching wedge are catered to skilled golf ball strikers
- This particular set is for right-handers only with stiff steel shafts
- On the pricey side
- Beginners might have trouble hitting with these
What Koepka uses: Mizuno JPX 919 Tour Golf Irons (4-PW)
Koepka has been using Mizuno irons for quite some time having used the Mizuno JPX 900 Tour models in his previous major victories, but switched to the JPX 919s recently.
These irons are feature smaller club heads than many other models out there. They have a shorter blade length with a low heel profile, a smaller pitching wedge, and a thin topline with an additional camber. All of these lead to smoother turf interaction for cleaner, smoother shots. The Grain Flow High Density forging process promotes a softer, more consistent feel on contact. And the Harmonic Impact Technology in the club head delivers ideal feedback. The JPX 919 irons have a satin nickel chrome finish which reduces glare.
These are expensive clubs, so protecting your investment with a set of golf iron covers might be a wise idea.
Find more Mizuno JPX 919 Tour Golf Irons information and reviews here.
-
4. Titleist Vokey SM7 Wedges
Cons:
- Spin Milled Grooves promote maximum spin and control
- CG (Center of Gravity) is lower in the low lofts and higher in the high lofts for better ball flight and launch
- A unique heat treatment process produces excellent groove durability for longer lasting spin
- On the pricey side
- Some might find them tough to hit consistently
- Not all loft sizes are available in all colors
What Koepka uses: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52 and 56 degrees) and SM4 TVD (60 degrees)
Golf wedges are designed to promote maximum spin and control. And that’s exactly what Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges do as they are arguably the most popular model on the PGA Tour right now. The 56 degree is the sand wedge and the 60 is the lob wedge.
These brand new wedges have a progressive Center of Gravity (CG) that is lower in the lower lofted clubs and higher in the high lofts. That helps produce consistent ball flight and trajectory control. The Spin Milled Groove Technology produce narrower and deeper grooves on lower loft clubs and wider and shallower grooves on higher lofts. The end result is superior spin on all wedge shots.
Find more Titleist Vokey SM7 Wedges information and reviews here.
-
5. Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Putter
Cons:
- Has a mid-milled stainless steel face inlay with a stainless steel body for excellent balance and weight distribution
- Thinner topline provides a better view at address
- Uses vibration dampening materials for improved sound and feel
- Some might have some problems using a blade style putter
- This particular model is right-handed only and not the exact one Koepka uses
- On the pricey side
What Koepka uses: Scotty Cameron Tour Solely T10 Choose Newport 2
When it comes to putters, Koepka is pretty committed. He’s used the same putter for all 3 of his major championship wins and has it in his bag now.
Scotty Cameron is one of the most reputable names in the business. The blade style putter combines style and performance for consistency on the greens.
Some of the highlights of the Newport 2 are the Multi-Material Technology which combines a mid-milled 303 stainless steel face inlay with a stainless steel body for excellent balance and weight distribution; the vibration dampening construction which provides solid sound and feel; and the heel-to-toe weighting technology that helps maintain balance and forgiveness.
It comes with a headcover and a Matador Select Black grip. It’s available in sizes 34 or 35 inches and is a 2019 Golf Digest Hot List Gold choice.
Find more Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Putter information and reviews here.
-
6. Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls
Cons:
- The larger casing area is designed to promote speed and optimize spin for extra distance
- The urethane elastomer cover is 17% thinner adds speed but retains spin and control in the short game
- The Fast Core provides more ball speed and less spin on tee shots
- They're on the pricey side
- Probably not the best ball for beginners
- Did I mention price?
What Koepka uses: Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls
New for this year, the Titleist Pro V1x (and V1) are arguably the most popular golf balls among PGA professionals. Boasting innovative technology, they are designed to provide total performance on all shots while providing high trajectory and a soft feel.
With a 17 percent thinner urethane elastomer cover, extra speed has been added while the ball will maintain its high spin and control qualities in the around the greens. Titleist calls that their “Drop-and-Stop” short game control. Off the tee, the fast core and larger casing area are designed to promote more ball speed and less spin which results in extra distance.
Find more Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls information and reviews here.
