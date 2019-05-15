Baker Mayfield Spoke to Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce About Kareem Hunt

It appears the consensus from those who know Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is that a career revival is on the horizon. The Kansas City Chiefs parted ways with Hunt after a video came to light of the 23-year-old kicking a woman. The scene led to an NFL suspension and was obviously concerning.

While Hunt attempts to move on and has addressed the situation on a few occasions, his new quarterback has spoken to a few friends about the running back. And as Steve Doerschuk of the Canton Rep revealed, this included Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who both spoke highly of Hunt.

Baker Mayfield seems convinced Kareem Hunt will revive his career, reputation.

Says he has talked to two friends from KC, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes.

"They speak very highly of him."

TMZ Sports also revealed a longer quote from Mayfield on his new teammate as well, calling it “important” for Hunt to be in Cleveland.

“They speak very highly of him,” Mayfield said … “So, I think that’s really important, and it’s been pretty important for him to be here too.”

It’s not surprising to hear this from Mahomes and Kelce, as there was never any on or off-field issue between the teammates when Hunt was with the Chiefs.

Baker Mayfield Addresses Kareem Hunt’s Past

Mayfield appeared to have no problem talking about the situation with Hunt when asked about it recently. As TMZ Sports also detailed, the quarterback called his new teammate a “great kid” and said that “mistakes happen.”

“Just being around him, I think he’s a great kid,” Baker said … “Ya know, mistakes happen. I can speak from personal experience.”

Hunt will receive an opportunity to see decent work while sharing the backfield in Cleveland with second-year running back Nick Chubb, who impressed during his rookie season. As far as how much playing time he’ll be looking at, that remains a big question, but we do know that he’s been suspended for the first eight games of the season.

Kareem Hunt Vows Not to Mess up ‘Chance for Redemption’

The focus for Hunt is simply on moving forward and trying to make up for the mistakes he made it appears. He’s stated numerous times that he’s going to counseling and doing numerous other things in an attempt to take continued steps in the right direction.

As Nate Ulrich of Ohio.com pointed out, Hunt said that he’s undergoing counseling twice a week and will be baptized this Sunday. Beyond that, he vowed to not mess up his chance for redemption with the Browns.

#Browns RB Kareem Hunt said he knows he won’t mess up this chance for redemption. He said he’s undergoing counseling twice a week and he’ll be baptized Sunday. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) May 15, 2019

The Browns are expected to continue taking strides forward during the 2019 NFL season and many believe they’ll win the AFC North with their new-look core. Cleveland not only added Hunt but also Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson and a number of other intriguing pieces.

