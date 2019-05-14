Anthony Davis & Kevin Durant Open to Playing for Boston Celtics?

As the Boston Celtics gear up for the NBA draft and what should be a busy offseason with free agency and a number of trade rumors, the chatter will only ramp up from here. But it appears we’re going to hit the ground running with a few fun scenarios, although they may be longshots to actually happen.

Just ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery, WBZ News Radio’s Adam Kaufman spoke with former player Kendrick Perkins about the Celtics. Specifically, they addressed the offseason, Kyrie Irving and a few star players who may have an interest in playing for Boston.

For starters, Perkins told Kaufman that the Celtics would “be better off without Kyrie.”

“I would take this same team right now without Kyrie right now, and I guarantee you they’ll still finish fourth in the East. It’s just what it is, it’s not like Kyrie delivered something spectacular throughout the playoffs.” Perkins said.

Anthony Davis & Kevin Durant ‘Wouldn’t Mind’ Joining Celtics?

After the above comments played out, Perkins mentioned that a number of stars would love to play for the Celtics. Kaufman proceeded to ask which players he was referencing, and the former NBA player specifically pointed to Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant.

“I know a lot of people that would love to go play in the city of Boston, a lot of superstars, a lot of stars that would love to go play for that franchise … AD wouldn’t mind playing in Boston, KD wouldn’t mind playing in Boston … There’s guys out there that you can go get, especially with that Boston team that they already have.” Perkins said.

As Kaufman pointed out after the interview, Perkins and Durant played together on the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he was also teammates with Davis on the New Orleans Pelicans. The connections Perkins has to both players certainly helps to make these comments even more noteworthy, but obviously, quite a bit would have to play out for at least one situation to happen.

Celtics’ Anthony Davis Trade Outlook

While the future of Irving in Boston remains unknown, it still appears that the Celtics will make a big push to acquire Davis from the Pelicans via trade this offseason. Whether or not they can put together a package better than the multiple other teams who’ll be in the mix is unknown, but it’s likely Jayson Tatum could wind up as a key piece.

The Celtics could have four first-round picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, so a number of those selections could also be included. It’s worth noting that previous rumors during the Los Angeles Lakers’ attempt to trade for Davis pointed to the Pelicans asking for up to four first-round picks.

One thing that’s a certainty is that the Pelicans will receive a huge haul if/when they do trade the All-Star forward. But which team New Orleans opts to make a deal with is the big question mark currently.

