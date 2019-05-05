Celtics Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Bucks; Marcus Smart Status Update

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow night’s Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

#NEBHInjuryReport Marcus Smart (left oblique tear) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for game 4 tomorrow night. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 5, 2019

The Celtics informed that Smart cleared for full contact and played 3-on-3 on Saturday. He fully participated in today’s practice and he’s hopeful to play on Monday but needs to see how his body reacts to practice.

Marcus Smart has been out since suffering a torn oblique in early April. He was expected to miss at least the first two rounds of the NBA Playoffs.

Celtics Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Bucks

*Notates expected starter

C: Al Horford*, Aron Baynes

PF: Marcus Morris*, Semi Ojeleye, Guerschon Yabusele

SF: Jayson Tatum*, Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis

SG: Marcus Smart*, Jaylen Brown

PG: Kyrie Irving*, Terry Rozier

Even if Smart can’t play in Game 4 the Celtics have to be encouraged by his progress. Boston is trailing Milwaukee 2-1 in their second round playoff series. The Bucks won Game 3 123-116 at the TD Garden to regain home court advantage.

Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 29 points on Friday but he was just 8-for-22 from the field and 2-for-8 from beyond the arc. All starters scored in double digits, including Jayson Tatum’s efficient 20-point performance on 7 of 14 shooting (though he missed his five 3-point attempts).

The second unit struggled, scoring just 16 points (10 from Gordon Hayward and six from Semi Ojeleye). Terry Rozier had a poor night, going scoreless in 14 minutes after missing his three field goal attempts.

Gordon Hayward led the reserves with 10 points but he was just 2-for-8 from the field in 33 minutes and it’s clear that he’s not himself yet. Hayward is not the All-Star forward he used to be before the horrific ankle injury he suffered in the first game of the 2017-18 season and his inefficiency offensively contributes to the struggles of the second unit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 32 points to go along with 13 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals in 39 minutes and the reserves were very productive, led by George Hill (21 points) and Pat Connaughton (14 points). Hill and Connaughton combined for 35 points and 14-for-23 from the field.

Marcus Smart has been continuing to make progress. pic.twitter.com/J1ck4g5p94 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 5, 2019

If Marcus Smart returns, the Celtics would get a big boost and he would likely replace Jaylen Brown in the starting lineup, providing more depth for a team that needs a more complete performance to even this series.

Smart averaged 8.9 points, 4.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals on 42.2 percent shooting and 36.4 percent from 3-point range in 27.5 minutes over 80 games this season but he averaged just 5.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in three games against the Bucks.

