Charles Barkley Reveals Who Motivated Him to Become Successful

Charles Barkley is a fan of hip hop music.

”I always listened to rap music before games,” Barkley told Scoop B Radio.

“Because I wanted to, you know, start getting excited, get my juices flowing. Listened to Tupac most of the time, Biggie, Kool Moe D, and things like that. I always rode to the game by myself because I didn’t wanna be bothered, but I’d have the music blaring. I’d start the day off at practice kind of relaxing, sit in the sauna, think about the game. Think bout my game plan against, how the team is gonna play me, who I’m playing against. And always sit in the steam room for four to five minutes, stretching. Eat lunch, take a nap, just letting my body calm down. Then you wanna awake it up, so I would always go to the game by myself, cause you wanna be ready when you get there.”

While the musical acts that Chuck mentioned still hold weight today, you’d be surprised at what track is blasting in Barkley’s car and on his earbuds today.

“I think the most underrated group of all time is Public Enemy,” he told me.