WATCH: Clint Capela Swats a Dunk Attempt by Warriors’ Andre Iguodala

The Houston Rockets fell behind early versus the visiting Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals. By the 5:28 mark in the first quarter, Golden State led 20-11 and seemed in total control.

Slowly but surely, the Rockets chipped at the lead with one play after another. One of them was a highlight block by Clint Capela, as he stoned a driving Andre Iguodala as he rose high for a dunk attempt just before the end of the quarter.

Here’s the video of the block.

WHAT A BLOCK BY CAPELA pic.twitter.com/aJQHZPymoH — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 5, 2019

The Rockets took the momentum into the second quarter, running out to a 33-27 lead after an 8-1 run in the first 3 minutes of the period. Capela is manning the middle with 6 points, 6 rebounds and a steal to go with the rejection.

The Rockets need more of this from their 2014 1st round NBA Draft pick, as they currently trail 2-0 in the series. He fouled out of the Game 2 loss in Oakland after 14 points and 10 boards.

On the season, he’s averaging 16.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest.

Stay tuned for more updates from tonight’s pivotal Game 3.