Code of Honor Horse: Meet the Jockey, Owner & Trainer

Amidst the fallout from the heavy favorite, Omaha Beach, being scratched from the Kentucky Derby, the field has opened up with a number of horses capable of bringing home the win. Currently listed at 12-1 odds to win the Derby, Code of Honor is a darkhorse candidate to win a wide open field.

Especially considering the weather conditions and what should be a sloppy track, the 145th running at Churchill Downs should be an interesting affair. Code of Honor is a closing horse who put on a relatively impressive performance showing at the Florida Derby despite less than ideal conditions for a closing horse. Especially with the Derby projected to be run at a relatively quick pace, that should play a bit more into the hands of the strong closer like Code of Honor.

While still a longshot for a reason, Code of Honor is a horse that could very well turn some heads and is at the very least worth consideration on trifecta tickets.

Code of Honor Kentucky Derby Jockey

Code of Honor is ridden by longtime jockey John Velazquez. Velazquez has two Kentucky Derby titles under his belt, on Animal Kingdom in 2011 and Always Dreaming in 2017. Velazquez is the leading money-earner in the history of the sport and one of the most highly regarded jockeys of all-time. Velazquez was inducted to the Horse Racing Hall of Fame in 2012.

Velazquez has ridden Code of Honor in all five of his races so far and should have a very good feel for the horse heading into the derby. With top three showings in each of Code of Honor’s two grade one starts, the horse and jockey are looking for a big-time breakout performance at the storied Churchill Downs.

Code of Honor Owner & Pedigree

Code of Honor’s owner is William Stamps Farish III. Farish initially got into horse racing in 1979 when he purchased 240 acres that he later turned into Lanes End. Lanes End has produced a number of exceptional horses including 1999 Kentucky Derby winner, charismatic.

A descendant of the legendary Danzig and Danehill, Code of Honor has some premier bloodlines heading into the Kentucky Derby. Also a descendant of the great Galileo, Galileo was one of the greatest European horses of all time while Danzig and Danehill have sired the most career graded winners in horse racing history.

Code of Honor Trainer

Code of Honor’s trainer is Claude R. McGaughey III. McGaughey trained 2013 Kentucky Derby Winner, Orb, and has a number of elite horses to his name since he started training in 1979. In addition to just having a Kentucky Derby winner to his name, McGaughey is the second winningest trainer in Breeders’ Cup history, with nine victories to his name.