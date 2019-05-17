Damian Lillard’s Lime Green Shoes Brought out the Hulu Jokes

The topic of Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard’s Hulu endorsement has been a popular one. Ever since the commercials showing Lillard getting a “Hulu Has Live Sports” tattoo, it’s been a fun talking point, but Portland’s Game 2 matchup with the Golden State Warriors may have taken the promotion up a notch once again.

Although it doesn’t appear Lillard was actually doing any type of promotion by wearing lime green shoes during the game, they were certainly attention-grabbing. As you can see below, The Blazers guard stood out whenever he was on the floor.

Not surprisingly, shortly after the game started, fans sounded off on Lillard’s shoes, specifically joking about the endorsement deal he has with Hulu.

Fans React to Damian Lillard’s Lime Green Shoes

Lillard’s shoes during Game 2 were certainly close in color to Hulu’s green, but probably a bit brighter overall. Regardless, fans saw the comparison, and some decided to run with it while tossing jokes out on Twitter.

damian lillard’s shoes scream HULU HAS LIVE SPORTS pic.twitter.com/jF9gn3Knku — 𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘻𝘺 𝘴𝘶𝘣𝘵𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘢𝘯™ 🙇🏻‍♂️🧧🇹🇼 (@siushi) May 17, 2019

Why Damian Lillard got on the Hulu have live sports shoes — Qibn (@2flyQid) May 17, 2019

Hulu, the popular streaming and entertainment company, has brought on a number of NBA players to endorse the brand. They’ve taken a unique approach to it also, and thus far, it appears to be working well.

Damian Lillard Endorsing Hulu, Company Talks Promotions

The photo above is from one of the many commercials which Hulu and the players have come out with. The company has opted to take an upfront approach to promote their service and members of the marketing team spoke about why they’ve opted to go this route.

During an interview with Nat Ives ofThe Wall Street Journal, Ryan Crosby, vice president of content marketing at Hulu, addressed the use of social media marketing.

“Everyone is looking at what’s happening in social promotions,” said Ryan Crosby, vice president for content marketing at Hulu. “You’re not fooling anyone when you do these ads.”

Ives also cited a quote from Kelly Campbell, chief marketing officer at Hulu about the promotions and endorsements.

“Influencer marketing has taken on a life of its own,” said Campbell. “Yet at the same time we know athletes are getting paid a lot of money to endorse products.”

While NBA players are promoting Hulu on social media and doing so in an open and honest fashion, it’s drawn even more positive attention. In turn, it seems the marketing plan which was put in place by the company is bound to pay off in a big way.

