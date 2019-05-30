Drake’s Warriors Tattoos With Kevin Durant & Steph Curry

Drake’s Warriors tattoos with the jersey numbers of Kevin Durant and Steph Curry make for an awkward NBA finals matchup with his beloved Raptors. Photos show Drake appears to have the numbers 30 and 35 tattooed on his left bicep.

The word “gifted” is written under the No. 30 which appears to be a nod to Curry. “Snipe” is written under the No. 35 which happens to be part of Durant’s social media handles (easymoneysniper). Here is a look at a few images of the tattoos.

A reminder that Drake has Curry and Durant tattoos pic.twitter.com/rFCuRdUz1b — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) May 26, 2019

Drake might want to cover up these Steph Curry & KD tattoos for the NBA Finals. 👀 pic.twitter.com/r2iPhHaD8k — theScore (@theScore) May 26, 2019

Drake has also been seen rocking a Warriors jersey. As the photo below shows, Drake wore a Durant jersey during a 2016 Bay Area concert.

It is not uncommon for a rapper to wear a jersey of the local sports team where they are performing. The main difference is that Drake is technically part of the Raptors.

Drake’s official title is a Community Ambassador for the Raptors but also has close ties with the Warriors. Golden State players have played basketball at Drake’s house, per USA Today.

Curry said that Draymond Green was super pumped to be mentioned in the song and wouldn’t stop bragging about it. Who could blame Green? That’s a pretty big deal. “He was hyped, he was hyped about that line,” he said. “(He said) ‘I made it, I made it. First All-Star Game and I got into a Drake song.’” The Warriors guard added that he played basketball at Drake’s house — which is also mentioned in the song — and he even played one-on-one with his brother-in-law. It wasn’t against Drake because that wouldn’t have ended well.

Steph Curry on Drake: “You Can’t Hate on Nobody Having Fun”

Never forget that Drake, Raptors fan, has Steph Curry and Kevin Durant tattoos pic.twitter.com/6HbrlrsaNZ — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 26, 2019

While the Bucks were vocal about their displeasure of Drake’s antics, the Warriors do not appear bothered by the rapper’s presence at games. Drake has a relationship with several members of the Warriors team, even running to In-N-Out with the Curry family back in 2015. Curry noted the team will not be bothered by Drake’s trash talk.

“It’s been entertaining,” Curry told CBS Bay Area. “It’s a tricky situation with him being right there on the court. End of the day, he is having fun. You can’t hate on nobody having fun. I guess in this life everybody can hate on someone having fun. It’s par for the court.”

Drake References the Warriors in a Number of His Songs

Drake mentions the Warriors in a number of songs including references to Curry and Green. The rapper paid homage to Curry’s shot in his song “0-100/The Catch Up,” per Bleacher Report.

“If I ain’t the greatest then I’m headed for it / That mean I’m way up (way up) / Yeah, the 6 ain’t friendly but that’s where I lay up / This s— a m—f—-n’ lay up / I been Steph Curry with the shot / Been cookin’ with the sauce, Chef Curry with the pot, boy.”

The rapper mentions Green during his song “Summer Sixteen” comparing the Warriors big man to his bodyguard, per SB Nation.