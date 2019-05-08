Draymond Green’s Girlfriend, Hazel Renee & Warriors Star Planning a Wedding

Draymond Green is engaged to girlfriend, Hazel Renee, after the Warriors All-Star proposed in January with a $300,000 engagement ring, per TMZ. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was the one to tell the world of Green and Renee’s engagement.

“The time’s been great,” Kerr told the Mercury News while Warriors were in Los Angeles in January of 2018. “A nice change of pace during the middle of the season, especially in mid-January. Beautiful weather here, and a lot of guys have brought family members. Draymond got engaged. A lot of great stuff.”

According to TMZ, the proposal involved a helicopter and yacht. Green spent a lot of time at Jason of Beverly HIlls picking out the right ring.

“Draymond was very involved in the design process,” Jason of Beverly Hills CEO Jason Arasheben told TMZ. “I took multiple trips up to the Bay to show him stone options and to choose the setting. He was very particular about the quality of the center stone. He wanted only the best for Hazel.”



Draymond’s Girlfriend, Hazel, Noted She Felt Like the “Luckiest Girl in the World” After the Engagement

It sounds like the engagement was a big success. Renee noted on Instagram that she felt like the “luckiest girl in the world.”

“Currently On Vacation and I Can Only Think About How This Valentines Day Is A Lil Different❤️ Almost a month ago someone (ahem) really outdid themselves (per norm) and made me feel like the Luckiest Girl In The World! You really went Big Big😬 I Love You Always…FOREVER!✨ Thank you @encoreevents90210 for helping him plan this magical moment❤️😢,” Renee posted on Instagram.

Renee is an actress who is known for her appearances on Empire, The Marriage Tour and The Chi. She is also a regular on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and has her own Sound Cloud page featuring her music. Green shared on Instagram what he loves about his fiancee on her birthday on April 1st.

Although we celebrate you everyday today is a little more special! You constantly give us everything you can to our family on a daily basis… Well today has been and will continue to be all about you! I can’t thank you enough for the light you bring to my life and I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you. You are extremely special and I hope that I show that on a daily basis, because you deserve that plus more. I can go on and on with this caption but I’ll stop it here with a HAPPY BIRTHDAY AND I LOVE YOU to the moon and back! Enjoy your day my ❤️!

No word yet on a wedding date for Green and Renee. At the moment, Green is busy trying to help the Warriors become the first NBA team since the Bulls to three-peat.