ESPN’s Jalen Rose Sounds off on University of Michigan’s Fab 5

Michigan’s Fab 5 were legendary from the minute they were assembled.

Jalen Rose, Chris Webber, Juwan Howard, Ray Jackson and Jimmy King encompassed all that was cool!

“We looked different, we sounded different, we were a lot more brash,” Jalen Rose told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

The coolest part about them?

In addition to being really talented, the long shorts, the long black socks and the Nike Huarache sneakers that completed the on-court ensemble.

Read More From Heavy It's Time for UFC 237. Here's How to Watch the PPV “We were giving you guys something that you hadn’t seen before,” said Rose, who had a 13-year NBA career in the NBA as a 6’8 small forward and guard and finally as an ESPN sports analyst. “I used to take it personal because I had to fight that off for years. When we became mainstream, people didn’t know that we weren’t malicious, we weren’t mean, we were just different. We were just loud!”

The Pioneer Press broke the Fab 5 down further. Writer, Chris Tomasson compared them to The Beatles.

Per Tomasson:

In 1964, the Beatles were known as the Fab Four when they hit America. Three decades later, it was the Fab Five that took the country by storm. In 1991-92, five Michigan freshmen basketball players began to captivate the nation with their hip-hop style, long baggy shorts, bald heads and trash talk. And, oh, boy, could they play basketball. During that season, hype continued to build around the team that featured a lineup of forwards Chris Webber and Ray Jackson, center Juwan Howard, and guards Jalen Rose and Jimmy King. When the Wolverines made it all the way to the Final Four in Minneapolis — as a No. 6 seed in the Southeast Region — things really began to take off. The Fab 5, they reached the 1992 and 1993 NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championship games as both freshmen and sophomores.

Four of the five members of the Fab 5 were participants in the 1991 McDonald’s All-American Game.

If you’re keeping score at home, four McDonald’s All-Americans in a single recruiting class stood as an unbroken record until the 2013 McDonald’s All-American Boys Game.

Six members of the entering class for the 2013–14 Kentucky Wildcats team broke that record.

Nabbed as the 13th pick by the Denver Nuggets in the 1994 NBA Draft, Jalen Rose enjoyed a 13-year NBA tenure with career averages of 14 points per game, an NBA Finals appearance with the Indiana Pacers and was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2000.

Now retired, along with being a dad and his ESPN duties, he’s head of the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy charter school in Detroit.