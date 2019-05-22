FIFA World Cup 2022 Stays With 32 Teams

One of the grandest sporting events in the entire world has decided against expansion for its 2022 tournament.

“FIFA and Qatar have jointly explored all possibilities to increase the number of participant teams from 32 to 48 teams by involving neighbouring countries at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™,” said a statement on FIFA’s website. “Following a thorough and comprehensive consultation process with the involvement of all the relevant stakeholders, it was concluded that under the current circumstances such a proposal could not be made now.”

FIFA also cited the stage of development Qatar is currently in, as another reason they would not be expanding to 48 teams.

“A joint analysis, in this respect, concluded that due to the advanced stage of preparations and the need for a detailed assessment of the potential logistical impact on the host country, more time would be required and a decision could not be taken before the deadline of June,” the statement said.

Corruption in Qatar

Qatar has also been under fire recently due to the conditions workers have been exposed to while preparing soccer’s biggest stage.

“Qatar’s climate is unsuitable for hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2022 due to the country’s excessively high temperatures. Overcoming this challenge requires building very expensive infrastructure, including stadiums. But this ambitious project has become little more than a death camp,” says World Policy.

About four years ago, the Guardian reported that in 2014, at least one worker was dying every two days due to the intense heat and poor working conditions put on by the country in order to host the World Cup.

The Guardian also exposed the mistreatment of migrant workers during the preparations to host the tournament.

During the FIFA scandal earlier this decade, it came to light that Qatar paid FIFA officials $1.5 million to vote for Qatar to host the 2022 tournament.

Qatar’s involvement with the largest sporting event in the world has drawn many complications, including its geography. Due to high temperatures, the 2022 tournament will be the first one to ever be held during November-December.