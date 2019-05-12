WATCH: Kristaps Porzingis Fights in Latvia, Leaves with Bloody Face

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis was spotted in his home country of Latvia this weekend. A video was taken of the aftermath of a fight between the 7-foot-3, 240-pounder and a local, which resulted in a bloody face for Porzingis.

He also pushes an unknown woman in his way as he’s leaving the altercation. After that, he is seen confronting a group of men, who could be the people that he fought in the first place. A Facebook video claims that the words he is saying to them (in his native language) are about threatening to “deport European Russians to Siberia.”

The video appeared to be shot by a bystander, which has been distributed through Troy Hughes on Twitter. Hughes is a radio personality for 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

Here’s the video of Porzingis with the bloody face.

Kristaps Porzingis left with a bloody face and torn shirt after a scuffle in Latvia … and here I was worried about him going to Deep Ellum (H/T @NY_Knicks_Fr) #MFFL (@1053TheFan @1053SS @FishSports) pic.twitter.com/zhupDk9usP — 🆃🆁🅾🆈 🅷🆄🅶🅷🅴🆂 ™️ (@TommySledge) May 12, 2019

The Youtube Channel Gambling Lounge posted a version of the video with the a description saying he was enjoying free time in the summer, and that the fight occurred outside a local pub.

It’s been a rough offseason for the former Knicks 1st-rounder. A woman accused him of rape in late March, which was picked up by news outlets in early April. According to The Ringer:

Four days ago, a woman walked into the New York Police Department’s 10th Precinct in the Chelsea section of Manhattan and told officers that Kristaps Porzingis had raped her in February 2018, while he was a member of the New York Knicks. A representative for Porzingis, whom the Knicks traded to the Dallas Mavericks on January 31 in a blockbuster deal, has vehemently denied the account, saying that the woman hopes to extort tens of thousands of dollars from the All-Star forward by levying false accusations.

He also had to sit the second half of the season due to a torn ACL injury. This caused New York to trade him to Dallas in early February.

The fight is a developing story.