Frank Vogel Contract: Latest on New Lakers Coach

According to ESPN Los Angeles, the long citywide nightmare that’s been the Lakers head coaching search is finally over (hopefully). “Frank Vogel has agreed to a deal to become the Lakers’ next head coach,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski followed that tweet with another that stated Vogel’s contract a 3-year one. This coincides with the final three seasons of LeBron James’ contract.

No salary has been released at this time (this will be updated when it becomes official). He previously coached the Orlando Magic from 2016-18, earning $22 million a year over a 4-year contract.

According to Spotrac, his annual salary in 2013 and 2014 with the Pacers was $2 million. His Indiana teams made the conference finals both seasons, losing to James during his time with the Miami Heat.

According to Forbes, former Lakers coach Luke Walton made $5 million a year before getting fired at the end of the season. Seeing as Vogel is the third option behind Monty Williams and Tyronn Lue, he’s likely not going to earn that much.

It doesn’t help that another former head coach is on the staff in Jason Kidd, who will start as an assistant.

Frank Vogel Fit with Lakers and Coaching Resume

Our own Anthony Koon writes about Vogel’s fit with the Lakers, especially how the defensive-minded coach will boost a lackluster defense. His Pacers teams in 2013 and 2014 ranked 2nd both years.

Vogel is a well-respected defensive coach who at times has struggled to seemingly adapt his playbook to the modern NBA. There isn’t any doubting the defensive chops of Vogel but it remains to be seen how much pull he can have on LeBron. LeBron notoriously checks out on defense at times and doesn’t give 100% effort. Especially with such a young and impressionable team, they need to see better on-court leadership from their max-player. The Lakers were a relatively solid defensive team the year prior to LeBron’s arrival and actually were playing pretty solid defense when he was injured last season as well.

He coached the Pacers for just under six seasons and posting a 250-181 record. Shortly after this, he was hired by the Orlando Magic, who had won more than 25 games just once in the four seasons prior. Vogel went just 54-110 with the Magic before he was relieved of his duties after the 2017-18 season.