French Open Odds 2019: Men’s & Women’s Draws

The 2019 French Open begins on the red clay of Roland Garros in Paris on May 26, the only major played on that surface, and there appear to be three clear storylines heading in: Rafael Nadal’s attempt to win a 12th French Open, Serena Williams trying to tie Margaret Court for the most all-time Grand Slam victories; and the health of Serena and a few other top players.

Let’s start with Spain’s Nadal, who is the +105 favorite on the men’s side at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com and the only player in the Open era to win a Grand Slam tournament 11 times. He’s easily the greatest clay-court player, male or female, in history and an obscene 86-2 all-time in French Open matches.

Since taking his first title in 2005, Nadal didn’t win the French in 2009 when he suffered the biggest upset in tennis history to Robin Soderling in the fourth round, in 2015 when he lost to Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, and in 2016, when he withdrew before his third-round match (thus doesn’t technically count as a match loss).

Djokovic’s lone French title came in 2016 and he’s +225 at online betting sites to add a second. He looks to be the reigning champion of all four major tournaments for the second time in his career (also 2016) as Djokovic won last year’s Wimbledon and U.S. Open and this year’s Australian Open.

Serena’s 23 Grand Slam titles are the most in the Open era, but Court holds the all-time mark of 24. Serena has won the French three times, last in 2015. She’s +1200 on the French Open odds this week and looking for her first major win since the 2017 Australian Open.

Health is one reason why Williams hasn’t won a major since then, and she’s in some question for the French as Serena has not been able to finish her past three tournaments for physical reasons. She pulled out of last week’s Italian Open with a knee injury. Women’s world No. 1 Naomi Osaka (+1100) has won the past two majors but also withdrew during the Italian Open with an injury. Two-time French Open champion Maria Sharapova also pulled out.

On the men’s side, Roger Federer holds the record with 20 Grand Slam titles, but the clay simply doesn’t suit him and he hasn’t played the French Open since 2015. Federer, whose lone French title was in 2009, withdrew from his Italian Open quarterfinal match, citing a leg injury. Assuming Federer does play, this could be his swan-song in Paris at age 37 (38 in August). He’s +2000 to win.

