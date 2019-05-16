What Shoes Are Giannis Antetokounmpo Wearing for Game 1 vs. Raptors?

The Eastern Conference Finals start tonight in Milwaukee, as the Bucks face the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who’s averaged 27.7 points so far in the playoffs, will need to outduel Kawhi Leonard this series to give Milwaukee a chance at the franchise’s first NBA Finals since 1974.

A big moment requires only the highest quality of footwear. The Greek Freak has gone with Orange Camouflage Kobe A.D.’s. A picture was posted by Reid Forgrave of CBS Sports, with the words “Man on a God’s Mission” written on the sneakers.

Scrawled on Giannis’ shoes: “A MAN ON GOD’S MISSION.” pic.twitter.com/PlgKlBIZwF — Reid Forgrave (@ReidForgrave) May 15, 2019

According to Baller Shoes Database, Antetokounmpo has been wearing various Kobe brands all season in anticipation for his own shoe by Fall 2019.

While most NBA players wearing Kobe shoes had long ago moved on to the Kobe 11 or even the Kobe AD, Giannis Antetokounmpo kept it retro for several seasons, preferring the Kobe X Elites. He finally took the plunge and caught up to the rest of the league by switching to the Kobe AD Mid full-time during the 2017-18 season. He’s now moved on to the Kobe AD Exodus. The Greek Freak signed a huge deal in late 2017 to stay with Nike, which has confirmed that a signature shoe for the all-court player is in development. Nick DePaula recently noted that he expects the Giannis 1 to be released in Fall 2019.

In the link, you can see the similarities in shoe style that shoe that this is a Kobe A.D. sneaker. The logo on the tongue of the shoe in the above tweet is the same as several in the link. In addition, there is the stripe in the front of the shoe that is a lighter shade of the base color.

Antetokounmpo signed a 4-year deal with Nike after he was drafted in the first round in 2013. He signed again in 2017. According to ESPN, Adidas and Chinese shoe brand Li-Ning also were under consideration.

Sources said both companies made aggressive pitches to the reigning NBA Most Improved Player, whose dominant play this season has already pushed him into the top of the league’s MVP race. Despite Milwaukee’s being the NBA’s fourth-smallest market, Antetokounmpo has had no problems attracting attention with his stellar play. Antetokounmpo is third in the league this year in jersey sales, according to data from Fanatics.

Until next season, the All-Star forward will have to rep Bryant’s shoes. His hope is that he can replicate the Black Mamba’s playoff success, as well.