11 Best Golf Belts for Men: Compare, Buy & Save

The best golf belts for men should serve a number of purposes, including comfort, functionality, durability, and, of course, style. So to help you decide which is the right one for you, we’ve come up with a list below of some of the most popular golf belts on the market today.
When it comes to golf accessories, you should definitely have a quality belt in your repertoire. And don’t worry, if you’re not much of a golfer, most of the belts below can be worn for any occasion.
1. Nike Men’s Tech Essential Web BeltPrice: $19.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The reversible belt is made of durable webbed cotton and can be cut with scissors to fit your size
- The belt buckle is military style and features a built-in bottle opener
- Available in 5 colors and has the Nike "Swoosh" logo on both the belt and the buckle
- Only goes up to fit waist size of 42 inches
- Some users said the belt began to fray over time
- Some users said the paint on the belt buckle wore off quickly
The Tech Essential Web Belt has been around for a while, but it’s one of Nike’s most popular belts for golf and casual wear.
The belt, which is reversible, is made of soft yet durable 100 percent webbed cotton which can be cut with scissors so you can get a catered fit. It measures 2 inches wide and can fit up to a size 42 waist. The belt has an adjustable military-style coated buckle that features a bottle opener on the back. Pretty useful when you’re on the course on those hot days.
Available in 5 colors — Black, College Navy, Light Charcoal, Tan, and White — the belt has the infamous Nike “Swoosh” logo on both the belt fabric itself and the buckle. The Tech Essential Web Belt is also machine washable.
Find more Nike Men's Tech Essential Web Belt information and reviews here.
-
2. Under Armour Men’s Webbed BeltPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable webbed construction offers flexibility so you won't feel restricted on swings
- Quick-and-easy clasp buckle adjusts for a comfortable fit
- The belt runs long, upwards of 48 inches, so it will fit most
- Some users said the buckle finish began to wear off over time
- This is an older model
- Not all colors listed are available
Under Armour has become a major player in the apparel business, including moisture wicking golf shirts, shorts, pants, and more. Their Men’s Webbing Belt offers the flexibility you need to get full range of motion on every golf swing.
Made of 100 percent webbed polyester, the belt measures roughly 1.5 inches wide and can be worn on any occasion, not just the golf course. It measures nearly 48 inches in length so it’s big enough to fit most.
The buckle is made of durable metal and features an easy-to-use and effective clasp system and can be fully adjusted so you can get a custom, comfortable fit. It also features a large Under Armour logo on the buckle.
There is a new version of this model, the UA Webbing Belt 2.0. But despite the previous model’s older release date, it still is one of the best golf belts for men.
Find more Under Armour Men's Webbed Belt information and reviews here.
-
3. Callaway Men’s Webbed Chev BeltPrice: $25.86Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The durable webbed cotton construction adds extra stretch for better flexibility
- Callaway Chevron TPU logo cut out on the nickel-finished buckle
- The belt is designed to trim easily with scissors to get a custom fit
- On the pricey side
- Only fits up to waist size 38
- Quantities are limited
A post about golf gear wouldn’t be complete without an entry from Callaway, whose Webbed Chev Belt is brand new for 2019 and offers style and functionality on and off the course.
The 100 percent webbed cotton construction has added stretch so you won’t be restricted on any of your shots. The belt, which measures 1.5 inches wide, will fit waist sizes up to 38 inches, but if you can cut it with scissors if your waist is smaller. Simply take a pair of scissors to it to get your desired length.
The belt buckle has a nickel finish and features Callaway’s Chev logo. It’s an easy clasp system which allows you to adjust the belt length fora custom fit.
Find more Callaway Men's Webbed Chev Belt information and reviews here.
-
4. SlideBelts Men’s Golf Ratchet BeltPrice: $32.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of high quality animal-friendly leather that provides style in any environment
- No holes and ratchet-style buckle allow you to get a custom fit
- Fits up to a size 48 waist, but can be cut if you are smaller
- Some users felt the faux leather construction was too firm
- Some users felt the belt began to crack and tear too quickly
- On the pricey side
SlideBelts Men’s Golf Ratchet Belt is highlighted by its stylish look and animal-friendly faux leather construction, which looks great whether you’re on the golf course or a night out on the town.
The belt, which measures 1 1/4 inches wide, will fit waist sizes up to 48 inches, but can be cut if you have a smaller one. And since there are no holes, you’ll be sure to get a custom fit.
The stylish buckle measures 1 5/8 inches wide and 3 1/2 inches long allows you to adjust the belt sizes easily.
You’ll look the part of a PGA Tour pro even if you can’t play like one.
Find more SlideBelts Men's Golf Ratchet Belt information and reviews here.
-
5. Adidas Golf Men’s Webbing BeltPros:
Cons:
- Made of durable and lighweight polyester webbing
- The stylish metal buckle features an embossed Adidas 3-Stripes logo
- Fits up to a size 48 inch waist, but can be cut for a custom fit
- Some users felt the buckle wouldn't clamp down completely after a while
- Some users said the belt fabric began to fray after a while
- Some users with bigger waists said the belt didn't fit; ran small
If you’re looking for a stylish buckle, then the Adidas Webbing model is one of the best golf belts for men you will find. It features an embossed 3-Stripes logo design which really stands out. It has an adjustable clamp closure for a custom fit.
Made of lightweight, yet durable and flexible, webbed polyester, you’ll get full range of motion on every swing whether you’re using the drivers in the tee box or one of your wedges.
Measuring 1.6 wide, the belt can fit waist sizes up to 48 inches, but can be cut to size.
Find more Adidas Golf Men's Webbing Belt information and reviews here.
-
6. Puma Golf Men’s Reversible Web BeltPros:
Cons:
- The polypropylene construction has stretch so you have full range of motion
- The reversible design allows for more versatility
- A built-in bottle opener on the back of the buckle is convenient
- This material might be tough to clean; not machine washable
- The material might begin to fray over time
- The light silver buckle might be prone to scratches
Look the part while getting maximum durability and versatility with the Puma Golf Reversible Web Belt, which is available in 5 vibrant colors. If you’re a fan of the PGA Tour, you might notice the stylish gear they outfit pro Rickie Fowler in.
The belt is made of 100 percent Polypropylene, which provides extra flexibility so you won’t be restricted when swinging. Reversible, it measures 49 inches in length and is 1 1/2 inches wide.
The silver-toned metal clamp buckle, which has Puma’s unmistakable embossed Cat logo on it, also has a built-in bottle opener on the back of it. That will come in handy if you have one of those golf bags with insulated coolers in them.
Find more Puma Golf Men's Reversible Web Belt information and reviews here.
-
7. Teeoff 3-Pack Reversible Golf Web BeltPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of recycled yarn and the buckle of lightweight aluminum and stainless iron
- Customize the belt size by simply cutting it with scissors
- The buckle can easily be switched on and off different belts
- Might not be long enough for those with bigger waist sizes
- You get 3 belts but only 1 buckle
- Material might begin to fray over time
If you’re looking for good value in a bundle, then this 3-pack from Teeoff are some of the best golf belts for men you can find. Affordable and stylish you’ll get 3 brightly colored belts and 1 buckle.
These belts are also made of recycled yarn and are environmentally-friendly. They measure about 47 inches in length and 1.38 inches in width and can be cut with scissors for a customized fit. They’re also reversible so it’s almost like you’re getting 6 belts.
The buckle, which weighs just .1 of a pound, is made of rust-protected aluminum and stainless iron. The clasp adjustable system buckle can simply be taken off and used on another belt of your choosing.
Find more Teeoff 3-Pack Reversible Golf Web Belt information and reviews here.
-
8. PGA TOUR Men’s Perforated Silicone BeltPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of 100 percent silicone that is water-resistant
- Suited for those who prefer a more traditional belt style
- Should provide enough flexibility for excellent range of motion
- Largest size only goes up to waist of 44 inches
- Some people prefer the clasp buckle system as opposed to the perforated style
- Some users said the belt began cracking near the perforations
If you’re looking for a more traditional style and a waterproof model, then the PGA Tour Silicone Perforated Belt might be what you’re looking for.
Unlike the clasp and metal buckle system, this belt has the traditional perforations (comes in sizes 32 through 44) and a silver buckle with a single keeper. The belt is made of 100 percent silicone and so it won’t absorb water like a cotton or polyester one. It is 2 inches wide.
The silicone material should allow you to get extra flexibility so you won’t feel restricted on the course. And the style lends itself to more than just golf as you can wear it for any occasion.
Find more PGA TOUR Men's Perforated Silicone Belt information and reviews here.
-
9. Meister Player Reversible Golf Web BeltPrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of thick webbed polyester for excellent durability
- A dozen vibrant color schemes are available and they are designed not to fade
- There is a hidden, built-in bottle opener on the backside of the buckle
- Fits waist up to size 42 only
- Some users thought the buckle chipped to easily
- Some users said the clasp became loose over time
Good value, orginal designs, and functionality highlight the Meister Player Reversible Web Belt, which is one of the better golf gift ideas.
Featuring a wide array of colors and cool patterns, the belt is made of thick webbed polyester (2.5mm) for added durability and flexibility. The belt iself is 1.5 inches wide and can fit waist sizes up to 42. If you need a smaller size, simply cut to your desired length (instructions on how to do that are included). It is also reversible.
The metal buckle, which features the Meister “crown” logo on the front, collapses easily for a snug fit. Another convenient feature is the built-in bottle opener on the backside.
Find more Meister Player Reversible Golf Web Belt information and reviews here.
-
10. Puma Ultralite Stretch Golf BeltPrice: $22.74Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight stretch material for maximum range of motion and comfort
- Low profile buckle isn't bulky and won't get in your way
- Features a stylish Puma badge on the strap and an debossed "Cat" logo on the buckle
- On the pricier side for this list
- Plastic buckle might not be as durable as metal
- Some might find it too small and lightweight
If maximum flexibilty and range of motion is what you’re looking for, the Puma Ultralite Stretch is one of the best golf belts for men that you can find.
Made of a stretchy 35 percent Nylon/35 percent Rubber/30 percent Polyester blend, it’s designed to minimize restriction on the swing of all the golf clubs in your bag. And it’s called “Ultralite” for a reason; it’s 50 percent lighter than Puma’s other web golf belts.
The molded low-profile buckle is not bulky and is designed to keep out of your way, so you can concentrate on your golf game and not be distracted.
Find more Puma Ultralite Stretch Golf Belt information and reviews here.
-
11. GRIP6 Classic Series Web Golf BeltPrice: $50.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The belt is made of durable military-grade nylon that withstand over a ton of pressure before breaking
- The buckles are laser cut from 100 percent aerospace-grade aluminum but are lightweight
- Can fit pant sizes between 28 and 50 with limitless adjustability
- On the pricey side
- Some users said adjusting was difficult
- Some users said the belt loosened too easily
While a tad of the pricey side, the Meister Golf Belt is built with military-grade products so you know you’re getting a durable product.
Constructed of military-grade nylon which can withstand 2,500 pounds of pressure before breaking and featuring a buckle that is laser cut from 100 percent aerospace-grade aluminum (although it weighs under an ounce), it’s not certainly not flimsy. It’s big enough to fit pants sizes 28 through 50 and can adjusted to get you a custom fit.
With over 2 dozen color/belt buckle-style combinations to choose from, you shouldn’t have a problem finding a model that suits you.
Find more GRIP6 Classic Series Web Golf Belt information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.