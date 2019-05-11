11 Best Golf Belts for Men: Compare, Buy & Save

The best golf belts for men should serve a number of purposes, including comfort, functionality, durability, and, of course, style. So to help you decide which is the right one for you, we’ve come up with a list below of some of the most popular golf belts on the market today.

When it comes to golf accessories, you should definitely have a quality belt in your repertoire. And don’t worry, if you’re not much of a golfer, most of the belts below can be worn for any occasion.