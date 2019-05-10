10 Best Golf Umbrellas: Your Easy Buying Guide

The best golf umbrellas should be water-resistant, windproof, and have UV sun protection. They should also be big enough to cover your golf bags to ensure club and gear protection.
So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular models to help make your decision easier. When it comes to golf accessories, an umbrella is a must. You never know when the skies will open up when you’re on the course.
1. G4Free Ultimate Golf Umbrella
Cons:
- The canopy is made of 210T pongee fabric thata also boasts SPF 50+ sun protection
- Has an ergonomic design easy grip EVA handle
- Double canopy design helps keep you protected from the wind
- Some users experienced durability issues
- Some thought the canopy wasn't made with heavy enough materials
- All colors aren't available in every size
Windproof, waterproof with SPF sun protection, the G4Free Ultimate Golf Umbrella is available in 3 sizes (54/62/68-inch options) and an arrayy of different color styles.
The double canopy design helps keep the wind out and is made of water resistant 210T pongee fabric. The comfortable EVA grip handle has an ergonomic design and features an automatic opening mechanism.
Coming with a 100 percent money back guarantee, the umbrella will fit in most standard size golf bags, especially ones with separate holders.
Find more G4Free Ultimate Golf Umbrella information and reviews here.
2. Bagail Golf Umbrella
Cons:
- Vented double canopy design helps keeps winds out
- Made of 190T pongee micro-weave fabric that is waterproof and sunproof
- Easy to open with an automatic opening mechanism
- Some felt the fabric was too thin and let too much sunlight in
- Some users reported durability issues
- Some users said if one of the ribs breaks the umbrella has a much tougher time in the wind
If you want an umbrella that can withstand up to 55 miles per hour winds, then this model from Bagail might be the right one for you.
Made of 190T pongee micro-weave fabric that is waterproof and sunproof (SPF 50+ protection), the vented double canopy is designed to keep wind from entering to a minimum thanks to the strong fiberglass shaft and ribs. The comfortable ergonomic handle has an quick and easy automatic open mechanism.
Available in over a dozen colors, the Bagail Golf Umbrella comes in 3 sizes — 54, 62, or 68 inches — and includes a nylon storage bag.
Find more Bagail Golf Umbrella information and reviews here.
3. Under Armour Golf Umbrella
Cons:
- UA Storm1 technology helps repel water to protect you and your gear
- Comfortable rubber handle provides a great grip
- Made of durable 100 percent nylon
- On the pricey side
- Available in only 1 size (62 inches)
- Only available in 1 color
If you’re looking for a single canopy style, this model from Under Armour is one of the best golf umbrellas on the market.
Made of 100 percent nylon, the umbrella features UA Storm 1 technology that helps repel water to keep you and your equipment dry. And with a 62-inch size, there is plenty of coverage. The dual-action opening umbrella has a textured rubber handle which provides an excellent grip.
This UA umbrella is also available in double canopy style for added size and coverage.
Find more Under Armour Golf Umbrella information and reviews here.
4. Procella Golf Umbrella
Cons:
- Very durable fiberglass ribs and shaft construction
- Can withstand winds up to 46 miles per hour
- The comfortable rubber handle is anti-slip
- Not all models have sun protection
- Available in 1 size only (62 inches)
- Some users were disappointed with the customer service
Designed to withstand winds up to 46 miles per hour thanks to the double canopy design and strong fiberglass ribs and shaft system, Procella Umbrellas make great gifts for golfers or for yourself.
Lightweight at under 2 pounds, the umbrella has a comfortable rubber grip handle that is anti-slip with an easy automatic opening system. Generously sized at 62 inches, the umbrella is designed to keep you and your gear protected from the elements. The canopy is constructed of water-resistant 210T Pongee micro-weave fabric.
With 4 bright colors to choose from — Red, Black, Navy, and Gray — the Black option is available with UV sun protection.
Find more Procella Golf Umbrella information and reviews here.
5. Callaway Tour Authentic Golf Umbrella
Cons:
- Ventilation holes help the wind pass through
- Tension cables are designed to prevent canopy from inverting
- Features UV 50+ sun protection
- On the pricey side
- Available in only 1 color
- Available in only 1 size (68 inches)
As a household name and equipment-making leader in the sport, of course Callaway has golf umbrellas. And their Tour Authentic model is popular on the PGA Tour.
Extra large at 68 inches, the umbrella is designed to keep water, wind, and sun away from you thanks to the ventilation holes and UV 50+ protection. The ergonomic handle is comfortable and non-slip and it has an automatic push button opening system.
As for durability, the Tour Authentic has a lightweight yet strong fiberglass shaft and tension cables to help prevent the canopy from inverting.
Find more Callaway Tour Authentic Golf Umbrella information and reviews here.
6. EEZ-Y Folding Golf Umbrella
Cons:
- Double canopy design keeps the water out while letting the wind pass through
- Ergonomic EVA handle is non-slip
- Innovative design allows the umbrella to folded to 23 inches to save space
- Not as big as other umbrellas on the list
- Doesn't have UV sun protection
- Some users felt it wasn't very effective in heavier winds
If you’re in the market for a smaller and lighter model, then check out the EEZ-Y Portable Golf Umbrella, which measures 58 inches, can collapse to 23 inches when closed, and weighs just 1.2 pounds.
The vented double canopy, which is made of 210T specially coated waterproof fabric, work together to keep both the water and wind out. It features a durable fiberglass and stainless steel frame system. The ergonomic handle offers both comfort and is designed to lessen hand fatigue. And with a simple press of a button, the umbrella opens.
This product from EEZ-Y is definitely one the most popular and best golf umbrellas when it comes to compact models.
Find more EEZ-Y Folding Golf Umbrella information and reviews here.
7. Team Golf NFL Umbrella
Cons:
- The team logo is on 4 different parts of the umbrella in team colors
- Large umbrella has a double canopy to keep out rain and wind
- Durable nylon construction
- It doesn't have UV sun protection
- Only available in 1 size (62 inches)
- All 32 teams might not be available
If you’re a football fan, then the Team Golf NFL Umbrella is a great way to show off your team pride on the course.
Large at 62 inches, each umbrella is styled in your favorite team’s colors and the logo and team name are printed on it twice each. It features a double canopy design which helps keep wind and water out. The canopy itself is made of 100 percent nylon. The soft grip handle is comfortable and with a simple press of a button the umbrella opens.
The Team Golf Umbrella is also available for the NCAA, MLB, and NHL.
Find more Team Golf NFL Umbrella information and reviews here.
8. Third Floor Golf Umbrella
Cons:
- The vented double canopy design helps divert wind
- Made from water-resistant 190T Pongree fabric
- Features fiberglass ribs and frame that are flexible, yet strong
- Some users felt it didn't do well in heavier winds
- Some users said the auto open button broke too quickly
- Some users felt the fabric was a little too thin
The Third Floor Golf Umbrella stands out as they are available in 2 extra large sizes (62 or 68 inches) and you can get them in a 1- or 2-pack.
Made of water-resistant 190T Pongree fabric and featuring a vented double canopy, the umbrella is designed to keep you out of the elements, including the wind. The frame ribs are constructed of flexible, yet strong, fiberglass for added durability. Just above the comfortable ergonomic handle is the quick and easy auto open button.
Keep your golf clubs and other gear dry on the course with Third Floor Umbrellas.
Find more Third Floor Golf Umbrella information and reviews here.
9. Athletico Golf Umbrella
Cons:
- Vented double canopy design helps keep wind and rain off you
- 210T weave fabric will not rip and provides excellent sun protection
- Ergonomic rubber handle helps prevent hand fatigue
- Some users said the auto open button broke quickly
- Some users said it wasn't very effective in high winds
- Some users weren't happy with the customer service
Based on the size, features, and popularity, Athletico has some of the best golf umbrellas on the market today. Available in an extra large 68 inches, the umbrella is designed to keep you dry as well as wind- and sun-protected.
The umbrella features a vented double canopy, which is made of 210T weave fabric, and has fiberglass ribs that are flexible, yet strong.
The ergonomic handle is comfortable and helps prevent hand fatigue. The quick hit button allows for an easy automatic opening. It is available in 5 colors and comes with a carrying sleeve.
Find more Athletico Golf Umbrella information and reviews here.
10. SunTek Windcheater Golf Umbrella
Cons:
- 50+ UPF blocks 99 percent of the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays
- Fiberglass shaft and ribs are durable and lightweight
- Made of 100 percent nylon and has a double canopy Vortec venting system
- Some might find it too big
- It's a little bit heavier than most on this list
- It doesn't have an automatic open button
The SunTek Windcheater Golf Umbrella is oversized and has all the features you need for a day on the golf course, including UV protection as well as water- and wind-resistance.
The UPF 50+ blocks 99 percent of the sun’s UVA/UVB rays. Made of 100 percent nylon, it has a double canopy Vortec venting system which allows wind to pass through without causing it to invert. And the fiberglass ribs and shaft provide added flexibility and durability.
As for size, it measures 68 inches on the arc and 57 inches in diameter, while standing 42.5 inches high. The ergomonic handle is comfortable and non-slip and it should fit in umbrella holders of most golf push carts.
Find more SunTek Windcheater Golf Umbrella information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.