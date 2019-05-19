Harold Varner III Career Earnings: How Much Has Golfer Won?

Harold Varner had made just one cut before this week at the PGA Championship. He now is in position for a potentially huge payday. The 28-year old from Gastonia (N.C.) currently sits in second place at 5-under par, seven strokes back from leader Brooks Koepka.

A sole runner-up finish would net Varner a nearly $1.12 million paycheck. This would more than double his 2019 earnings of $822,389, which came off the back of a pair of top-10 placements at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and Waste Management Phoenix Open.

In his career, combining his PGA Tour and Web.com winnings, he has raked in $4,634,086. Once you add in his 2016 Australian PGA Championship title (over $196 thousand), that number bumps up to north of $4.83 million overall.

His 2019 play puts him in the top-100 earners on the PGA Tour, sliding in at No. 87 overall. The top golfer on the money list is Matt Kuchar at $5,394,944.

Varner made some social media waves after his 5th-place finish at the 2018 Greenbrier. He earned his second-biggest payout ever at the time, but instead celebrated by mowing his mother Patricia’s lawn at her home in North Carolina.

5th place in yesterday’s PGA Tour event. Cutting the rents yard at 7 am this morning. #Persepctive #WeHere @JohnDeere I might look better in some green 🤷🏿‍♂️. https://t.co/dYCuWGliXN pic.twitter.com/IVGRqwFJ64 — Harold Varner III (@HV3_Golf) July 9, 2018

Per the Loop:

Varner, the 54-hole leader at the Greenbrier who was looking for his first PGA Tour win, shot a disappointing two-over-par 72 on Sunday to drop to T-5, but still earned $247,470. Before that final round, Varner had this to say: “I hate to harp on it, but it’s all about perspective,” said Varner, who wound up seven shots behind winner Kevin Na. “If I shoot 90 tomorrow, I’m gonna able to go home, and my mom is going to give me a kiss and be like, ‘you’re still a winner.’ And I’m gonna be mad, but that’s just how it is. And if I win, she’s gonna humble me and be like, ‘you’re not better than me.’ And I thoroughly enjoy that. “I’m gonna mow my parents’ grass on Monday . . . so that’s just what I’m gonna do.”

Here’s what he could earn this weekend at Bethpage Black (top-25 per PGA.com):

1st: $1.98 million

2nd: $1.188 million

3rd: $748,000

4th: $528,000

5th: $450,500

6th: $380,000

7th: $343,650

8th: $319,600

9th: $295,600

10th: $272,380

11th: $251,590

12th: $242,400

13th: $214,800

14th: $199,050

15th: $184,280

16th: $170,700

17th: $161,000

18th: $152,000

19th: $143,000

20th: $134,000

21st: $125,000

22nd: $116,000

23rd: $107,000

24th: $100,000

25th: $93,000