Harold Varner III Career Earnings: How Much Has Golfer Won?

Harold Varner had made just one cut before this week at the PGA Championship. He now is in position for a potentially huge payday. The 28-year old from Gastonia (N.C.) currently sits in second place at 5-under par, seven strokes back from leader Brooks Koepka.
A sole runner-up finish would net Varner a nearly $1.12 million paycheck. This would more than double his 2019 earnings of $822,389, which came off the back of a pair of top-10 placements at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and Waste Management Phoenix Open.
In his career, combining his PGA Tour and Web.com winnings, he has raked in $4,634,086. Once you add in his 2016 Australian PGA Championship title (over $196 thousand), that number bumps up to north of $4.83 million overall.
His 2019 play puts him in the top-100 earners on the PGA Tour, sliding in at No. 87 overall. The top golfer on the money list is Matt Kuchar at $5,394,944.
Varner made some social media waves after his 5th-place finish at the 2018 Greenbrier. He earned his second-biggest payout ever at the time, but instead celebrated by mowing his mother Patricia’s lawn at her home in North Carolina.
Varner, the 54-hole leader at the Greenbrier who was looking for his first PGA Tour win, shot a disappointing two-over-par 72 on Sunday to drop to T-5, but still earned $247,470. Before that final round, Varner had this to say:
“I hate to harp on it, but it’s all about perspective,” said Varner, who wound up seven shots behind winner Kevin Na. “If I shoot 90 tomorrow, I’m gonna able to go home, and my mom is going to give me a kiss and be like, ‘you’re still a winner.’ And I’m gonna be mad, but that’s just how it is. And if I win, she’s gonna humble me and be like, ‘you’re not better than me.’ And I thoroughly enjoy that.
“I’m gonna mow my parents’ grass on Monday . . . so that’s just what I’m gonna do.”
Here’s what he could earn this weekend at Bethpage Black (top-25 per PGA.com):
1st: $1.98 million
2nd: $1.188 million
3rd: $748,000
4th: $528,000
5th: $450,500
6th: $380,000
7th: $343,650
8th: $319,600
9th: $295,600
10th: $272,380
11th: $251,590
12th: $242,400
13th: $214,800
14th: $199,050
15th: $184,280
16th: $170,700
17th: $161,000
18th: $152,000
19th: $143,000
20th: $134,000
21st: $125,000
22nd: $116,000
23rd: $107,000
24th: $100,000
25th: $93,000