Did Harold Varner III & Girlfriend Amanda Singleton Break Up?

As golfer Brooks Koepka sits atop the leader board at the 2019 PGA Championship Tour, only a few strokes behind is Harold Varner III. The 28-year-old golfer from Akron, Ohio won the Australian PGA Championship in 2016, and he’s currently enjoying an impressive run on the Bethpage Black Course. However, noticeably missing on the sidelines cheering him on, longtime girlfriend Amanda Singleton. Did the couple break-up?

Their relationship stood out in the golf world, as Varner is one of the few African American professional golfers and his girlfriend Amanda Singleton, was a white, blonde-haired, blue-eyed woman. They couple first met while they were students at East Carolina University, and after being friends for four years, their relationship turned romantic. While the two spoke each other’s praises in May 2018 to The Florida Times Union, it appears the two have since called it quits.

varner and Singleton spent New Year’s Eve apart, and teither have appeared on each other’s Instagram photos in 2019. The exact reason for their split remains unknown, however, Varner and Singleton’s relationship popped up in the news back in November 2018, with headlines reading Did Harold Varner III’s girlfriend’s car derail his season last year? Possibly after he carded a six-under 65 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Varner explained that his clubs bent in the trunk of he car during drive the drive to Wyndham from Jacksonville.



He told Golf Digest , “So, I had to get a new set. Got a new set at Wyndham. I hit them terrible. It sucked. Didn’t hit it good. Live and you learn. It sucked for me, it sucked for Ray [Farnell, Varner’s caddie], because the 8-iron, like all of a sudden you’re getting more spin than you were. What’s weird enough is they got bent in the shafts.”

Based on Singleton’s Instagram, she’s been spending time with her family and friends. A cardio barre teacher in Charlotte, North Carolina, it seems Singleton is focusing on herself and her own well-being while her ex competes at the PGA Championship.

READ NEXT: Jazz Janewattananond: Who is the PGA Championship Golfer? Where is He From?