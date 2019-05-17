Ja Morant to the Lakers? Trade Packages to Move up to No. 2 Draft Pick

After experiencing one of the most memorable scoring seasons in recent NCAA history, it should come as no surprise that Laker fans are excited at the (unlikely) prospect to possibly land the dynamic scorer, Ja Morant. Widely expected to be the second player off the board, the Lakers now have the draft capital (after jumping to the fourth pick) and assets to make a move up the board for Morant should they decide that he’s the player they want to build around moving forward.

Ja Morant to the Lakers? Possible Trade Packages to Move up to No. 2 Draft Pick

The Lonzo Ball Package

Memphis Receives: Lonzo Ball, LAL 2021 First Round Pick

Los Angeles Receives: MEM 2019 First Round Pick (2)

Pick Swap Package

Memphis Receives: LAL 2019 First Round Pick (4), LAL 2020 First Round Pick

Los Angeles Receives: MEM 2019 First Round Pick (2)

How does Ja Morant fit with the Los Angeles Lakers?

If the Lakers Pursue the Lonzo Package

By trading away Lonzo Ball to the Grizzlies, the Lakers effectively clear open the space for Morant to take the keys from day one. Morant’s ability as a natural scorer, athlete, and playmaker should be a great fit alongside LeBron James. Looking to have the upside of a more athletic D’Angelo Russell, Morant could help to shoulder a huge portion of the scoring load right off the bat with a potential to grow into a bonafide superstar.

While Lonzo is undoubtedly a step above Morant defensively, Morant offers an exciting enough upside offensively to help make up for that. While the Lakers would need to address defense and shooting in free agency, they still have enough holes in their roster and cap flexibility to the point where they can still build a legitimate defensive squad.

If the Lakers Pursue the Pick Swap Package

If the Lakers go this route, they would likely be looking to pair Lonzo and Morant in the backcourt. While this pairing is a bit awkward on paper as both players are natural point guards, it has the potential to be something great. With Lonzo’s defensive chops and being able to pick up either point guards or shooting guards, they could use him to primarily guard the more dangerous perimeter player and hide Morant defensively.

From an offensive standpoint, while both players thrive with the ball in their hands, both are stuck playing behind a primary playmaker in LeBron James – somewhat limiting their offensive potential. That said, the ability of both to push the pace on offense could make an interesting experiment with some extremely athletic and versatile young pieces already in place.

The Lakers would still probably like to work the free agent market and come away with an elite “three and d” perimeter player that could disrupt this potential pairing. However, making the move up to grab Morant at least guarantees the Lakers an extremely interesting backcourt pairing should all else go wrong.