James Harden Girlfriend: Latest on Rockets Guard’s Relationship Status

When it comes to the basketball aspect of Houston Rockets guard James Harden’s life, there’s not much hidden from the public, or at least it appears that way. Whether it’s frustration with officiating, being happy with the players who share the floor with him on the Rockets or anything in between, Harden is an open book.

But when it comes to his off-court life? The same can’t exactly be said. There may be no single event in Harden’s NBA career from a non-basketball standpoint that drew more attention than his relationship with Khloe Kardashian. For whatever reason, the duo dating took center stage, and it was tough for some to focus on much outside of that.

Harden even mentioned as much when the topic of Kardashian came up during a previous interview.

James Harden on Relationship With Khloe Kardashian

The relationship between Harden and Kardashian is history at this point. It ended prior to the interview with Sports Illustrated below, which was back in 2017. Once the two had parted ways, Harden spoke about the attention from that relationship and said that all the focus he received from the public “wasn’t me.”

“I didn’t like all the attention,” Harden told Sports Illustrated. “I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”

Follow the Heavy NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

There hasn’t been much said on Harden’s dating life since that point. He was linked to singer Ashanti as well, but it appears the Rockets star was serious about wanting to avoid the chatter about his personal life.

James Harden Rumored to Be Dating Arab Money

Considering Harden’s lack of interest in revealing too much to the public about his off-court decisions, it’s taken various reports and rumors to piece together his current dating status. As Heavy.com’s Jon Adams previously pointed out, Instagram model Arab Money has been seen at Rocket games.

Even going beyond that, an interesting string of events point to the two being linked. This included a previous report from Sports Gossip which cited that Harden sent her flowers for Valentine’s Day. Arab Money revealed a video which featured the flowers on Instagram and the card was signed “J.H.” which not surprisingly drew plenty of attention.

Sports Gossip also pointed out that she was at Madison Square Garden for the game in which Harden poured in 61 points against the New York Knicks. But months before all of that, the website reported that Harden and Arab Money had been together since April of 2018 and he was in attendance to celebrate her birthday in late 2018.

If true, Harden did a decent job keeping this out of the public eye for an extended period. But moving forward, the rumors are only going to heat up involving his dating life.

READ NEXT: NBA Finals Schedule 2019: Dates, Times & Championship Predictions