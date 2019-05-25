Jennifer Moore, Howard Moore’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Jennifer Moore, the wife of University of Wisconsin-Madison men’s assistant basketball coach Howard Moore, was killed in a multiple vehicle crash caused by a wrong-way driver on M-14 in Michigan on Saturday, May 25, 2019 , according to Michigan State Police.

The MSP Twitter account posted that, “Dispatch received one call at 2:02 am reference a ‘wrong way driver’ and then received a call of an “unknown crash” at 2:03 am.”

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Moore’s wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Jaidyn, were killed. Moore and his son, Jerrell, survived, but the severity of their injuries remains unclear.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jennifer Moore Helped a Young Madison Woman Prepare For the Birth of Her Child

According to her Facebook page, Jennifer met a local woman who was unable to afford all of the necessities that come with childbirth. Moore reached out to her followers for help.

“Hello IG/FB Family, This young lady is one of the sweetest people I have met here in Madison and I want to do something special for her,” Jennifer wrote. “She is having a baby that is due on Jan 4th. She works 2 jobs and braids hair. She won’t ask for anything ever. She currently can’t afford all the things she needs for the baby right so I created a baby registry at Target. Nothing outrageous just necessities for the baby. I ask that anyone willing to help me help her just go to the registry and purchase an item (no gift cards please). It’s a surprise so the registry is under my name (Jennifer Moore, Verona, WI) (that’s why I didn’t post her name). I will post pictures when I present her with the gifts. If you have any questions please send me a message or call me.The deadline for the registry is Dec. 20. I want to present the gifts to her by Christmas. Thank you so much for even considering.”

Jennifer was welcomed with an overwhelming response from people in the community who donated all sorts of gifts, which she gave to the unnamed woman December 18, 2018.

2. Jennifer Helped the Homeless Community in Madison Find Shelter Last Winter

President and CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Dane County Michael Johnson wrote in a post on Facebook, “Thank you Howard Moore and the Moore Foundation for securing rooms at the Fluno Center and taking my calls on a short notice! You are amazing and thank you Wisco Hotels for giving us rooms for $39 dollars a night. This generosity can save someone’s life. Donate today as we secure hotels and other items for those living on the streets.”

Johnson wrote a post on his Facebook page today, “Please pray for Coach Howard Moore and his family. He will need it you all. This breaks my heart and people drinking and driving took members of a good family away from us.”

3. The Family Created The Moore Foundation to Help Make a Difference in Chicago

According to the Moore Foundation website, they put on an event called “Legends Take Back the Streets” at Collins Academy High School near where Howard Moore grew up. The two-day weekend event is highlighted by former players running basketball games, youth camps, and drills. The goal of the foundation is to start a conversation about the troubles in Chicago, like gang and violence problems, and to find a solution.

“Initially, I struggled with what to call the foundation because I needed it to be impactful and strong,” Moore writes on the website. “Strong enough to take a stand against what’s going on in the city and make a difference. My friend, Donell Ausley reminded me of how powerful the name ‘Moore’ is and how our family name stands for strength and courage. ‘DO MOORE’, ‘BE MOORE’, ‘EXPECT MOORE’!”

4. People Are Sending Love to the Family on Social Media

You won’t find a better Man than Howard Moore or a sweeter soul than his wife Jennifer. Wonderful kids. I last saw Howard at the Final Four not even 2 months ago. Nothing but smiles & laughs then. Tears now. Always show & share love. You may never get the chance again. pic.twitter.com/wySpBhpHE6 — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) May 25, 2019

Lead sportscaster at WBBM-TV/CBS 2 Chicago Ryan Baker shared a photo of the family with a heartfelt message.

#Badgers assistant basketball coach Howard Moore and his family involved in a horrific car accident with a wrong-way driver in Michigan. Please send up a prayer or two for one of the most beautiful families I’ve ever run across. — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) May 25, 2019

Wisconsin State Journal sports columnist Tom Oates said they were “one of the most beautiful families I’ve ever run across.”

Absolutely heartbreaking news regarding Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore and his family. Involved in a car accident late last night that claimed life of his wife and daughter. Awful. Howard suffered non-life threatening injuries and his son suffered minor injuries. So sad. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 25, 2019

Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman shared a message.

Sending thoughts and prayers out to former #Loyola assistant coach Howard Moore and his family who were involved in a serious automobile accident in Michigan this weekend. #OnwardLU 🙏🏻 — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) May 25, 2019

Please keep your thoughts and prayers with the Wisconsin basketball program and assistant coach Howard Moore and his family. So sorry for your loss. — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 25, 2019

Our deepest thoughts & prayers to @BadgerMBB assistant coach Howard Moore. Our entire staff, players and family has you in our minds. — Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) May 25, 2019

Other men’s college basketball programs expressed their love and support.

5. The Family Has Requested Privacy During This Time

Update #2. 23 year old female from Ann Arbor was pronounced deceased at the scene. Per the family from the vehicle which was struck head on, they are requesting privacy and for names and ages to NOT be released at this time. Thoughts and condolences to all involved. — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 25, 2019

“Per the family from the vehicle which was struck head on, they are requesting privacy and for names and ages to NOT be released at this time,” MSP posted in a second update on Twitter. “Thoughts and condolences to all involved.”

Update #4. Adult female driver of the vehicle NOT at fault has been taken off of life support and has passed away. Condolences to the family, who at this time is still asking for privacy and limited information regarding identities to be released. — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 25, 2019

“Adult female driver of the vehicle NOT at fault has been taken off of life support and has passed away,” MSP wrote in a fourth update on Twitter. “Condolences to the family, who at this time is still asking for privacy and limited information regarding identities to be released.”