Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse Details ‘Lucrative’ Sneaker Deal

If you’re a child of the 90s, then you remember the FILA Stackhouse 1 sneaker.

Man that shoe brings back a ton of memories and nostalgia galore!

The shoe dropped in 1995 and was the first signature sneaker of Jerry Stackhouse, then a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Appearing on Scoop B Radio, Stackhouse gave the lowdown on what it was like rocking out with FILA during the early stages of his career.

“FILA and I had a great relationship but I don’t burn bridges that’s for sure,” Jerry Stackhouse told Scoop B Radio.

Both Grant Hill and Stackhouse were FILA sponsored athletes back then, but they ended up leaving for other brands. Stackhouse discussed why both players ended up parting ways.

“I think their brand was more of a leisure, that’s where it really got its start. That’s where people wear sweat suits, velour sweat suits that’s what it was. I think from a technology standpoint, it wasn’t giving out the same type of product. I know Grant eventually left and he had some foot issues. I don’t know if that was contributed to the shoes that he wore or Fila or not. I just think from a standpoint that there were other competitors that were way ahead of the game and when you are trying to make sure you are protecting your body as well as you can. He made a decision to move on and then I eventually went to Nike for a while after my deal was up. I think that there was some business issues that they had caused more so than the actual product.”

In spite of FILA and Stackhouse parting ways early in his career, they’d rejoin forces at the end of his career when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Stackhouse 1, which was first retroed in 2007 and was re-named the Spaghetti.

“I think that they were good to me at the beginning of my career,” Stackhouse told me.

“Gave me a very lucrative contract coming in. I’m coming out of North Carolina and we still and when I went back to Brooklyn for my final year to try and commemorate how I started. I went out the same way I came in. They had like a colorway of the Nets for me and my original spaghetti.”

FILA even rolled out a green and red Christmas colorway and a green version for St. Patrick’s Day.

“I still get boxes and packages from FILA,” Stackhouse said with a grin.

“Whenever they try to do an initiative now, they try to get back into the shoe game a little bit.”