Once a homeless teenager and overlooked high school prospect with no D1 college offers, things have changed dramatically for Jimmy Butler over the past decade. With a notoriously high work ethic, Butler has turned himself into a four-time all-star, two-time NBA All-Third Team, and a four-time All-NBA second team defender.

One of the most versatile two-way guards in the game, Butler’s arrival has marked a major improvement for the Sixers. As a team who lacked a pure scorer capable of creating their own shot, Butler has essentially functioned as the closer for the Sixers and predominantly takes charge late in close affairs.

Jimmy Butler College: Sixers Guard Was Underrated High School Prospect

Born and raised in Tomball, Texas, Jimmy Butler bounced between homes in high school after his mother told him to leave his home at just 13 years old. Butler wouldn’t find a permanent home until his senior season and most college coaches overlooked the 73rd ranked guard prospect in Texas. However, the stability off of the court seemed to help Butler tremendously on the court. After a breakout season at Tyler Junior College, Butler caught the attention of D1 coaches. Butler ended up going to Marquette. At Marquette, where he would star during his junior and senior seasons.

Butler famously befriended younger classmate, Jordan Leslie, during his senior season. Butler would frequent the Leslie household and eventually became so beloved by the family that they gave him a permanent home.

ESPN – Leslie’s mother, Michelle Lambert, paused at first. She had four kids of her own from her first husband, who had died. Her new husband had brought three children of his own with him. Money was tight. The word around Tomball was that Jimmy was trouble. Her new husband finally told the kids that Jimmy could stay, but only for one or two nights at a time. But each night when Butler would come to stay, a different kid would say, “Tonight’s my night to have Jimmy stay.” After a few months, the Lamberts gave in, and Michelle told him he could stay for good.

Jimmy Butler College Stats

While his first year at Marquette saw Butler spend most of his time adjusting to the increased level of play, he still contributed a bit and averaged 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 19 minutes per game. However, Butler would have a breakout junior season that saw him average 14.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Butler would go on to build on those numbers his senior year by increasing his averages across the board except on rebounds. Butler’s senior season saw him average 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Butler posted some incredible junior college numbers as well. Averaging over 18 points per game to go with 7.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists, Butler also shot a blistering 55/43/71 at Tyler. These numbers, especially the efficient shooting totals, helped put Butler on the radar for D1 programs.