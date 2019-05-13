Jimmy Butler NBA Free Agency: Sixers, Lakers & Rockets Among Favorites

With the Philadelphia 76ers season wrapping up in brutal fashion after Kawhi Leonard’s wild game-winner in Game 7 of the NBA playoffs, the attention now shifts to the offseason. And more specifically, where a few of the team’s top players will land in free agency. Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris and JJ Redick could all be on the move, and each will be worth monitoring.

When it comes to Butler, his future is arguably the biggest question, considering when the Sixers traded for him earlier this year, it was believed he wanted to play in New York or Los Angeles. But Philly made a big push, and the Houston Rockets appeared to get close to completing a trade for him as well.

The latest odds on Butler’s free agency are out, and Sixers fans will be happy to know that their team remains the frontrunner.

Jimmy Butler’s Free Agency Odds: Sixers Lead the Way

Odds Shark revealed the news odds on Butler’s outlook in free agency, with the 76ers coming in as heavy favorites at -125. Behind them are the Rockets, followed by the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. Here’s a look at the full breakdown:

Philadelphia 76ers: -125

Houston Rockets: +500

New York Knicks: +600

Brooklyn Nets: +700

Los Angeles Clippers: +800

Los Angeles Lakers: +800

Chicago Bulls: +1000

Miami Heat: +1000

It’s not surprising to see how this list lays out, as the Sixers are expected to make a push to bring Butler back, while the Rockets, Knicks and Nets are all teams who should be in the mix. Any of the three teams managing to add Butler would be huge and go along way towards setting them up to contend in the near future, assuming the rest of the offseason goes as planned.

Lakers Among Favorites to Land Jimmy Butler in Free Agency

Both the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers are intriguing fits, and Butler could be a great option to play alongside LeBron James. But the Clippers were in the mix prior to the NBA trade deadline for the All-Star guard, so don’t be surprised to see them make a big push.

It’s easy to forget that the Miami Heat made multiple offers and attempts to acquire Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves. It didn’t pan out, but their attempt to make a run at him could be on full display this offseason.

The one team on this list which is surprising has to be the Chicago Bulls, where Butler spent six seasons to start his NBA career. He played 399 games for the Bulls over that span, averaging 20.0 or more points per game over the final three years. It doesn’t seem overly likely that he’d return back to Chicago, but it can’t be ruled out at this point.

