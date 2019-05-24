In an offseason already dominated by free agency rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to a number of top targets on the market. As a top free agent destination, the Lakers find themselves linked to almost every big name free agent on the market. While in recent years the Lakers have struggled to land top free agents, the addition of LeBron James to the picture changes the equation a bit.

Latest Jimmy Butler Free Agency News Adds Fuel to Lakers Rumors

When @ColinCowherd asked me this morning on @TheHerd what star player the Lakers could realistically sign, I didn’t waste any time saying Jimmy Butler. He likes L.A, LeBron James has been in touch with him and he would join the Lakers in a second if they offered him a max deal. pic.twitter.com/wXStzcAFzh — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 24, 2019

Los Angeles Times writer Arash Markazi made a fairly compelling case as to why the Lakers might be an ideal landing spot for Jimmy Butler. Beyond just being in touch with Laker superstar LeBron James, Butler fills a major need for purple and gold and the team has the necessary cap space to bring him on board.

Markazi even went as far as to say that if the Lakers decided to offer Butler a max contract, he would accept it in a heartbeat. That said, Butler doesn’t seem to be the Lakers’ top overall target on the free agent market and should they dedicate too much time to chasing other targets, could lose Butler to one of the many suitors he is likely to have.

Other Los Angeles Lakers Free Agency Rumors

LeBron has been particularly active in this free agency period and outside of being rumored to be in contact with both Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler, was seen dining at the famous LA seafood restaurant, Nobu, with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Kyrie Irving was also spotted in Los Angeles recently doing some shopping. While LA is an NBA hotbed in the offseason and not every trip needs to be considered a red flag, given LeBron’s rabid offseason recruiting, it is definitely worth noting. LeBron and Kyrie publicly rekindled their relationship in the past season and it isn’t out of the question to think LeBron might be making a full court press for his former teammate.

Kevin Durant’s name has also been thrown around recently and while there isn’t evidence as substantial compared to the other targets, the Lakers have the fourth best odds to land Durant. Trailing the Knicks, Warriors, and Clippers, the Lakers are currently listed as 5-1 odds to lure the superstar away.