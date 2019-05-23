Jimmy Grasso Dead: Sprint Car Driver Killed in Crash at 25

Jimmy Grasso, a Sprint Car driver out of Omaha, Nebraska, was killed in an accident at the age of 25 on May 22.

Grasso’s death was confirmed in a Facebook post from Adam Gullion Racing. The post read, “We are at a loss for the right words to say in a time like this, because there are none. Nothing to take the shock, the pain or the mere sadness away. Our racing family/community needs your prayers again. A terrible accident this evening in his sprint took one from us far too soon. A new father, all around great guy and local competitor Jimmy Grasso has gone to be with the Lord. We are thinking about your new baby and entire family during this most difficult time. Lean on each other and let the support lift you up. A sport that brings so many together can also change the lives of a family in an instant. God speed Jimmy!”

According to a profile, Grasso was the owner of his car, along with his brothers and father. Grasso has a Triple X chassis and an Assassin engine in his car.

