Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon Receive Eye-Opening Comment from NBA Writer

NBA Hall of Famer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has had quite the career. A six-time NBA Most Valuable Player and 19-time NBA All Star, Abdul-Jabbar played 20 seasons in the National Basketball Association for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers.

During that time, he helped both of his teams win six championships: one with the Milwaukee Bucks and five with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In today’s basketball news cycles, debates on whether Michael Jordan or LeBron James are the NBA’s greatest of all time is constant.

What about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?

“Kareem is in the conversation for the best ever,” retired NBA champion and TNT analyst, Steve Smith told me.

Whoa! That’s high praise.

That belief by Smith is similar to former Lakers trainer, Gary Vitti.

“I believe that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was not only the greatest basketball player that ever played the game, I can make an argument that he was the greatest athlete to ever walk the planet,” Vitti told me on Scoop B Radio.

“Whether it be high school, college, pros, MVPs, scoring, he is beyond and I mean way beyond anybody else that has ever played any sport,” said Vitti.

“They still haven’t broken his record and I don’t think anybody will because for one thing, no one will play long enough. It takes a lot of years to score that many points. So anyway that is my opinion.”

Vitti started as the Laker’s trainer in 1984. During his Lakers tenure, he’s been around the greats. Think Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant!

He’s seen it all!

Vitti retired at the end of the 2015-2016 NBA season.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989 and is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, with 38,387 points, and became the first NBA player to play for 20 seasons. His career totals included 17,440 rebounds, 189 blocks and 1,560 games.

Former Laker, Sam Perkins told me that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the G.O.A.T.

“When I was younger I saw this man play, I even played against him my rookie year,” Perkins told the Scoop B & Reg Podcast.

“I couldn’t move him and it is not the point that I couldn’t move him that made him great. There were a lot of guys that did a lot more things than today’s players did, but because we are in an era with social media and news operates the way it does now, you only see Michael [Jordan]. Oscar Robinson is left out as well and if you are going to talk about triple-doubles, you are only talking about Russell Westbrook and Jason Kidd. But you don’t talk about Oscar Robinson because he is so far back and that is where Kareem gets lost. That is why I say Kareem is the GOAT.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar got a phone call from Los Angeles Clippers big man, Ivica Zubac about training him this summer

Million Dollar Question: Could Kareem become the new Hakeem Olajuwon and start training big men in the NBA.

“It’s possible,” HoopsHype’s Alex Kennedy told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“But he has so many things going on. Kareem’s an interesting complex guy. I think he had always wanted to do something with basketball, you know, he’s been someone that’s been working with players for over a decade. I remember he was teaching Kobe Bryant post moves and footwork years ago. Obviously he worked with Dwight Howard when Dwight was in Houston.”

If you’re tardy to the party: For years, Olajuwon got calls from current NBA players, LeBron James, Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony, as well as by now retired hoopers Amare Stoudemire and Kobe Bryant about teaching fundemental footwork.

One of the 50 Greatest NBA players, Olajuwon was the star on the Houston Rockets’ back-to-back NBA championship titles in 1994 and 1995. and is a U.S. Olympic gold medalist.

In 17 seasons, Olajuwon averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds per game. The way he formulated it was poetry in motion.

I’m convinced that Olajuwon, a 7-footer, was a guard in disguise.

His footwork was just amazing.

Hakeem Olajuwon has accomplished a ton during his career, his place amongst greats at the center position can’t be questioned. Since February 1985, no Rockets big man has come close to Dream’s record making numbers until Clint Capela did it last season when the Swiss big man became the youngest Rocket since Olajuwon to have at least 23 points and 25 rebounds in a game.

As for Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s training sessions, Alex Kennedy weighed in:

“With Kareem, you know, he writes for huge publications, he acts, he was on some different TV sitcoms,” he told Scoop B Radio.

“Recently, he’s a writer for a TV show, Veronica Mars, they’re going to do another reboot on Hulu and he was in the writers’ room after that, we talked about it in the podcast that, not only is he writing books, he’s written, I don’t even know how many books he’s written, 10 books?”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said only one player has expressed interest in learning about the sky-hook: Ivica Zubac. Kareem is surprised more players aren't using the move since it's a high-percentage shot that can create and-ones (if done right). Full podcast: https://t.co/cvMWDMVIZL — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 17, 2019

“He’s written so many books, but now he’s also doing some television writing and he wants to continue doing that, so the guy has so many things going on in his life and that’s, you know, that’s before we get into anything basketball related, he’s also very active within the Retired Players Association and trying to get retired players more opportunities and exposure and things like that. So he’s just such goofy guy, you know, it’s possible that we could see him carve out some time to, to work with players, again, I think really what we’ve seen so far is that he’s willing to talk to guys and let them try to pick his brain. I don’t think we’re going to see a situation where it’s like Hakeem, you know, he’s training with guys five, six days a week in the gym and they are working together. I think it’s more about, you know, just kind of providing some feedback and guidance. Maybe we’ll see him do some little training here and there. Kind of like a Kobe Bryant, you know, every so often, guys that he kind of will spend some time with, even if it’s just a day or two with.”