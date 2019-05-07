Kawhi Leonard’s Hands Among Reasons Raptors Star Had NFL Future

Kawhi Leonard is in the middle of one of the most dominant performances in NBA playoff history, but had things broken differently, the Raptors star, known for his abnormally huge hands, could have wound up in the NFL instead.

Things likely turned out for the best for Leonard. He’s been brilliant throughout the playoffs, particularly in his second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, where he’s averaging 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists while shooting 61% from the field.

He’s also hit 46% of his 3-point attempts – miles ahead of his 37% career average – including this game-winner over Joel Embiid to tie the series at two.

Practice? We Talkin’ About Practice?!

He’s got the build and all the athletic ability in the world, and as the cousin of former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson, he’s got some football pedigree, too. So it’s fair to ask — could Leonard have played in the NFL if he’d focused on football instead?

Absolutely, he says. There was just one problem, as Leonard explains while channeling his inner Allen Iverson.

“I just hated practice,” he told My San Antonio when he was still a member of the Spurs. “I was good. I probably could have gone to the NFL. I hated putting on pads.”

The pending unrestricted free agent was actually a football player before he ever set a serious foot on the basketball court. He played wide receiver and safety as a high school freshman before he was convinced that his size and skill would be better utilized on the hardwood. He switched to hoops the next year and never looked back.

But to hear his former high school coach tell it, he had the work ethic to make it in either sport.

“What you see in Kawhi is what he’s always had: first in the gym, last to leave, hardest worker, ice in his veins,” Tim Sweeney, his high school hoops coach told the Canadian Press this week following his former pupil’s otherworldly performance in Game 4.

He Has the Size, Hands Down

At 6-foot-7 and 230 lbs, Leonard is almost too big to be an NFL wide receiver, although there is precedent — NFL legend Calvin Johnson made minced meat out of defenders at 6-foot-5, 239 pounds. Still, unless he proved to be particularly fast or agile, tight end may have been a more realistic positional outcome for Leonard, had he stuck to the gridiron.

But those hands.

Leonard’s hand size is legendary, even by NBA standards, and it’s tantalizing to think of the damage they could have done in the NFL. At 9.75 inches long and 11.25 inches wide, his hands would have made a welcome target for any NFL quarterback.

Size matters in the NFL when it comes to hands, regardless of the position. It matters so much that some NFL prospects, most notably Brandon Allen in 2016, have undergone hand-enlargement treatments in an attempt to impress football’s front offices.

We’ll never know what kind of damage Leonard could have done in the NFL, but it’s hard to argue with his decision to play basketball instead.