Kawhi Leonard’s Shoes: What New Balance Omn1’s Is Raptors Star Wearing Tonight?

Kawhi Leonard is not afraid to be different as his shoe deal with New Balance suggests. New Balance is a company known more for running and casual wear than basketball shoes, but the Raptors star switched to the company from Jordan Brand as he joined the Raptors. Leonard was wearing his signature New Balance shoes with a blue, black and gold colorway tonight for Game 7 against the Sixers.

New Balance just released a two-pack of Kawhi shoes, his signature OMN1S kicks along with the 997S. The OMN1S is the hightop sneaker Leonard is wearing on the court, while the 997S looks closer to a retro running shoe as Sneaker News detailed.

Ahead of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia Sixers, New Balance has launched a two-pair set, featuring the OMN1S and 997S, called the Kawhi 2-Way Pack. Confirmed to be the first of many limited edition drops that are scheduled before the wider launch of the OMN1S this Fall, this duet features a color scheme of blue, gold, and black with croc prints and translucent outsoles – a configuration hand-selected by Kawhi himself earlier this year. While the OMN1S silhouette stole the show during this past All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, the modernized 997 Sport grasped the attention of retro runner fans with its sleek modifications that blend the unforgettable DNA with new-age design methods

Here is a look at the retro-inspired shoes in the pack.

Kawhi’s Omni1’s Have a $140 Price Tag

The two-way pack has already sold out, per New Balance’s website. According to Sneaker Bar, the Omni1’s have a $140 price tag while the 997’s run $130. According to Yahoo Sports, New Balance had been planning a re-entry into the basketball space, something they have not been active in since the 1980’s.

“There’s a graveyard full of brands who have tried to do it the same way,” New Balance global digital brand marketing director Patrick Cassidy told Yahoo Sports. “They get as many pairs [of shoes] out as possible, sign as many players as possible. It puts them in a short-sighted, no-win situation. The same brands enter basketball, disappear, enter, and come back. That’s not what we’re going to do. We don’t want to be the biggest. We want to be the best.”