Kentucky Derby & Oaks Schedule 2019: Post Times & Races

The Kentucky Derby is dubbed the “most exciting two minutes in sports”, but there is an entire week of festivities. The Kentucky Oaks features a full day of races on Friday, May 2nd. The Kentucky Derby caps things off on Saturday, May 3rd with a full slate of races as well.

Friday’s Kentucky Oaks has a post time of 6:12 Eastern, while the Kentucky Derby has a post time of 6:50 p.m. Eastern on Saturday. While those races headline each day there are double-digit races on both days.

Omaha Beach started the week as the Kentucky Derby favorite, but was scratched with three days to go making Game Winner the new favorite. Trainer Bob Baffert now has the top three horses heading into Churchill Downs. Baffert believes this year’s race is wide open.

“I think anyone could win it,” Baffert explained to WDRB.com. “You have to get the trip, and the post is important. Last year we came in with Justify, and he was a man amongst boys, and American Pharoah. This year is different. With them I knew I had the horse and felt like I needed a little luck. Now I’ve got three nice horses, and there’s a lot of parity. It’s wide open.”

The Kentucky Oaks Kicks Off the Festivities on Friday, May 3rd

Much is made about the Kentucky Derby, but the Kentucky Oaks kicks things off on Friday. The event is covered in pink thanks to the connection with breast and ovarian cancer awareness. The Kentucky Oaks features the top three-year-old fillies (female horses) in the world. Here is a bit of background on the Kentuck Oaks, per KentuckyDerby.com.

The Longines Kentucky Oaks is America’s premier and most lucrative race for 3-year old fillies -female horses- held each year on the day before the Kentucky Derby. This feature race is a $1 Million Grade 1 stakes race and awards the winning filly a garland of lilies, appropriately named “lilies for the fillies.” Like the Kentucky Derby, the Longines Kentucky Oaks race is one of the longest continually held sporting events in American history, and one of the only horse races to take place at the original site of its inception. The race was established on May 19th, 1875, by the same founder of the Kentucky Derby, Colonel Meriwether Lewis Clark, and is modeled after the British Epsom Oaks.

Here is a look at the full race schedule for the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks, per KentuckyDerby.com.

Kentucky Oaks Race Day Schedule 2019: Post Times

RACE POST TIME (ET) 1 10:30 A.M. 2 10:58 A.M. 3 11:26 A.M. 4 11:59 A.M. 5 12:35 P.M. 6 1:17 P.M. 7 2:00 P.M. 8 2:53 P.M. 9 3:53 P.M. 10 5:04 P.M. 11 Longines Kentucky Oaks 6:12 P.M. 12 6:48 P.M. 13 7:23 P.M.

Kentucky Derby Race Schedule 2019: Post Times

RACE POST TIME (ET) 1 10:30 A.M. 2 11:01 A.M. 3 11:31 A.M. 4 12:03 P.M. 5 12:35 P.M. 6 1:13 P.M. 7 1:55 P.M. 8 2:45 P.M. 9 3:37 P.M. 10 4:28 P.M. 11 Old Forester Turf Classic 5:25 P.M. 12 Kentucky Derby 6:50 P.M. 13 7:50 P.M. 14 8:20 P.M.

Kentucky Derby Day Schedule 2019