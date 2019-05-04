Kentucky Derby Picks 2019: Sleeper, Dark Horse & Longshot Predictions

With the 2019 Kentucky Derby set to get underway, a number of the favorites have drawn plenty of attention in recent days. And while top horses such as Maximum Security (9/2), Improbable (9/2), Tacitus (5/1) and Game Winner (6/1) have been popular picks to win the race, a number of intriguing longshots and sleepers stand out.

There are a number of ways to pick a sleeper during the Kentucky Derby, and you don’t necessarily have to bet on them to win the race either. Often times, it will make sense to bet on a horse to either show or win/place/show, as both bets mean they must finish inside of the top three, with the odds varying.

We’re going to take a look at a few of the best sleeper and dark horse picks for the 2019 Kentucky Derby, along with their odds to win, or to just show.

2019 Kentucky Derby Sleepers & Longshots

The odds below are courtesy of KentuckyDerby.com. I’ve listed the preferred bet option next to each horse. For example, Win Win Win is listed to win at 14/1, which pays out well, but a few of the longer shots will offer a decent return on a show bet for them to finish in the top three. The odds for a horse to finish in the top three are courtesy of Intertops.

Win Win Win: 14/1 to win (+1400)

Code of Honor: 13/1 to win (+1300)

By My Standards: 16/1 to win (+1600)

Plus Que Parfait: 4/1 to show (+400)

Country House: 33/5 to show (+660)

Spinoff: 28/5 to show (+560)

The bets on Plus Que Parfait, Country House and Spinoff may not pay as much as the three prior names who you’d be betting to win, but the chances of the outcome hitting are much higher. For comparison’s sake, Plus Que Parfait is listed at 54/1 to win the race while Country House has even longer odds at 62/1.

Sleeper Picks to Win Kentucky Derby

When evaluating Win Win Win, Code of Honor and By My Standards, a few things stand out about them which help to offer decent bets. When first evaluating Code of Honor, he’s had a successful start to his career by winning two of five races run to this point, courtesy of GamblingSites.org.

Beyond that, he posted a second and third-place finish and John Velazquez is his jockey for the 2019 Kentucky Derby. The primary concern for Code of Honor will be a slow start or any setback early on, but that can be said for a number of horses. He makes sense as a longshot bet at these odds.

Another interesting horse to note is Win Win Win and the breakdown which came from GamblingSites.com offered some unique insight on his outlook. They cited the belief that this horse is built for long races while pointing out that the Kentucky Derby will be the first time any of these horses have run 1 1/4 miles. It’s a safer bet to take him as a show option, but I’d be willing to stick with him at 14/1 to pull off the upset.

