Kevin Durant Injury: Latest Warriors Title Odds After Calf Strain

The Golden State Warriors outlasted the Houston Rockets at home in Game 5 by a score of 104-99. While a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference semifinals is nice, that certainly wasn’t the biggest news Wednesday night.

Kevin Durant went down in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a very serious non-contact injury. First rumors indicated a possible Achilles tear, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later reported something more along the lines of a calf strain.

Finally, the Warriors PR team confirmed that the game-ending injury was a right calf strain.

Kevin Durant (right calf strain) will not return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 9, 2019

He left the game with 22 points, adding five rebounds and four assists. It’s not clear what his status is for Game 6 Friday in Houston (9 p.m. EST, ESPN).

According to Very Well Health, a typical Grade I calf strain take seven to 10 days for a recovery. A professional athlete like Durant with top-class medical attention could be ready for at least limited minutes by Game 6, and probably more by a potential Game 7 on Sunday.

Can the Warriors seize a fourth straight championship, let alone advance to the conference finals, with an injured star player in Durant? Let’s take a look at the latest odds and take a stab at predictions.

Latest Warrior Title Odds After Kevin Durant Injury

Updated odds to win the NBA Championship: Warriors -120

Bucks +275

Rockets +400

Raptors +750

Nuggets +2200

76ers +4000

Trail Blazers +6500

Celtics +12500 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) May 8, 2019

Durant’s injury could be an act of fateful comeuppance after the Rockets lost Chris Paul in last year’s conference finals with a hamstring issue. The Warriors trailed 3-2, but ripped off two in a row with no one to check Steph Curry consistently.

The situations are a tad different. Chris Paul makes everyone around him better, averaging 8.2 assists per game to rank sixth in the league during the regular season. He doesn’t have to score in bunches to be effective. He notched just 14 points in Game 4, but his seven assists fueled a 126-point explosion in the overtime triumph.

Meanwhile, Durant demands the ball, but his absence doesn’t necessarily disrupt the flow of the offense. He’s content to dominate in isolation, or simply post up on smaller defenders. Without him, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson can execute Steve Kerr’s intricate ball-screen offense more than capably (in theory).

On the other hand, Curry has been inconsistent this series. Paul has disrupted him into poor shooting nights in four of five games, including two under 40 percent. He needed 23 shots to reach 25 points in Game 5. Basically, with Durant potentially out and Curry not at his A-game, Houston has a chance to overwhelm with Paul’s facilitation and James Harden’s efficient scoring (31 points on 16 shots in Game 5).

With that said, Golden State lost Durant when the game was separated by a single possession. The Warriors proceeded to stretch the lead as far as 8 for the home win. Their resilience is probably enough for at least a Game 7 victory back at Oracle Arena (which will be rocking in its potentially final game).