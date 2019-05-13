Kevin Durant Injury Update: KD Likely Out 1st 2 Games vs. Blazers

Kevin Durant has been ruled out for Game 1 of the Blazers-Warriors series, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. It was also reported that Durant is “unlikely” to play in Game 2.

“Kevin Durant is out for at least Game 1 of the WCF, source tells ESPN. He’s not being re-evaluated until Thursday so it’s “unlikely “ he plays Game 2 either,” Shelburne tweeted.

Since Game 2 is on Wednesday, it is reasonable to assume that Durant will also miss the second game in the Western Conference Finals. Steph Curry spoke about Durant’s absence during the Rockets series.

“We’ve got to have (Durant’s) back the way he’s been honestly carrying us the entire playoff run,” Curry said, per SLAM Online. “That’s what makes a great team: whoever is out there is just making plays.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also emphasized the team has plenty of experience even without Durant.

“I think there’s an advantage to have championship experience, and to have rings on your fingers,” Kerr noted, per Slam. “This group will never be doubted. This group has nothing to prove, so there’s a freedom that comes with that.”