Kevin Durant Tattoos: Photos & Explanations of Warriors Star’s Ink

Kevin Durant is not the only one the highest-scoring stars in the NBA. The Warriors star has some major ink, which incredibly detailed tattoos of famous figures as biblical as Jesus and as musical as Tupac or Rick James.

He once called them “business tattoos,” as Durant avoided getting visible tattoos on his arms or neck, instead covering his stomach, back and now legs. That rule has flown out the window, according to Royce Young of ESPN in 2017.

He has huge tattoos of Rick James and Tupac on his legs, he has “Maryland” across his back, he’s got the Washington Nationals logo, he has a small triangle on his wrist (for him, his manager/friend Charlie Bell and business partner Rich Kleiman) and he has a Bible verse on his back.

Here’s each available picture of each tattoo, along with explanations (when provided).

Kevin Durant Leg Tattoo of Tupac Shakur

Durant explained to the Mercury News that Tupac is a political influence on the All-Star’s life.

“Tupac was known for being woke, being politically incorrect, having a voice, and standing up for himself, standing up for what he believes is right. He expressed that in his music, he expressed that in interviews, he expressed that through his movies, through his artistic work. It’s way bigger than him being an artist or making a hot-ass song or having a No. 1 record. It’s that at that age, for you to be thinking about the stuff you were thinking about, at 22, 23 years old, and he died at 25, like … young people don’t think like that. “So for him to have that type of mindset at that age where he’s projected to be around, today would’ve been like Gandhi, you know what I’m saying? Or like Nelson Mandela-type intelligence for our culture, our people, our voice as being from the neighborhood. He meant so much to having me just think a different way. From watching him, following his story, following every interview I can.

Kevin Durant Leg Tattoo of Rick James

Kevin Durant apparently got a tattoo of Rick James on his thigh (via @stevewiebe's Instagram) pic.twitter.com/tV1V5fcdEa — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 3, 2016

In the same Mercury News article:

“Rick James personified freedom. He personified just being you, loving and caring for what you like, what you believe in. On top of that, every black family played the jams on the weekends when you had to clean up … anytime when it’s weekend, moms, grandma, they played the jams, so Rick James was in the rotation. Every time I hear a Rick James song it brings me back to my childhood. He’s a big piece of my life. In a weird-ass, crazy way, Rick James meant so much to me.”

Kevin Durant Bible Verse Tattoo on Back

.@KDTrey5 finally finished his massive back tattoo featuring an angel holding a basketball, Jesus, and a Bible verse pic.twitter.com/KG6xqpZfeR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2013

Durant is quoting the Bible verse from James 1:2-4. Bible Gateway provides the following passage:

Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters,[a] whenever you face trials of many kinds, 3 because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. 4 Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.

He received this ink before May 2013 (per a Bleacher Report article) when he was on the Oklahoma City Thunder. He did have to fix it once due to “mature” being spelled wrong.

Durant could be referring to the perserverance necessary to mature after the team lost to the Miami Heat in the 2012 NBA Finals, or the following year to the Grizzlies in the conference semifinals.

The only other explanation necessary is for the Maryland tattoo. Durant has an affinity to the state, as he opened up a after-school facility for at risk youth in Prince George’s County, where he was born and raised.