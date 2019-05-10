Kyle Rudolph Trade: Patriots, Raiders Top Fits After Contract Talks End

The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph could be heading towards a potential divorce it seems. After the team drafted former Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. in the 2019 NFL Draft, the future of Rudolph in Minnesota appeared to be somewhat up in the air.

While the Vikings attempted to work on an extension with Rudolph, possibly to help with his cap number, it seems things have fallen apart between the sides. As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, contract talks between the two sides have broken off and it may lead to Rudolph being traded out of Minnesota.

The #Vikings had held active extension talks with veteran TE Kyle Rudolph, but those broke off this morning, sources say. With Minnesota drafting TE Irv Smith and Rudolph due $7.5M, this development could lead to a trade elsewhere. There is interest around the NFL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2019

As far as his potential landing spots, there are a few which stand out, but his contract could wind up being a factor in that. Let’s look at some of the top landing spots.

Kyle Rudolph Trade: Patriots, Raiders Among Top Fits

Below we’re going to take a look at a few teams which stand out as potential trade partners for the Vikings tight end. Obviously, much of it could come down to cap space for these teams, as Rudolph comes with a $7.625 million cap hit this season, per Spotrac.

New England Patriots

Oakland Raiders

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Although the New England Patriots have lured Ben Watson out of free agency as a potential replacement for Rob Gronkowski, the team will still need to find a long-term solution at the position. Replacing Gronk’s production will be a tall task for any player, but Rudolph is athletic with great size and would be a plug-and-play option for Tom Brady.

I like the idea of Rudolph as a fit with the Oakland Raiders, and pairing him with Derek Carr after the team lost Jared Cook in free agency makes a lot of sense. Unfortunately, the price tag may be an issue, as the Raiders spent big money this offseason on multiple high-profile signings such as Antonio Brown, Trent Brown and Tyrell Williams.

Currently, the Raiders have Derek Carrier, Luke Willson and rookie fourth-round pick Foster Moreau as the top options to start at tight end.

The Houston Texans have a few intriguing young pieces at tight end in Jordan Thomas and Ryan Griffin, but the addition of Rudolph could push them to another level. Giving Deshaun Watson a weapon of that caliber to pair with DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller would make this offense even more dangerous in 2019 and beyond.

Kyle Rudolph Trade: Cardinals, Bills Among Other Options

Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills added Tyler Kroft this offseason, but that certainly doesn’t solidify their outlook at tight end. Behind him is rookie third-round pick Dawson Knox out of Ole Miss, who could be a name to watch down the line. But for the time being, Buffalo could use an upgrade at the position to help quarterback Josh Allen.

While I don’t believe the Jacksonville Jaguars will opt to make this move, they could use Rudolph’s upside in their offense. After added former Dallas Cowboys tight end Geoff Swaim and drafting Josh Oliver in the third round, they have some young playmakers worth keeping an eye on. With that said, Rudolph is ready to produce now and could make an impact on this offense.

