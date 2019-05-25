One recent name to surface in the Lakers’ hunt for a second star to pair with LeBron has been Bradley Beal. The dynamic shooting guard is coming off a career season and just missed making an All-NBA team. Functioning as an extremely efficient off-ball scorer for years alongside John Wall, Beal looks to be an ideal fit to help lighten the offensive load on an aging LeBron James.

Lakers’ Bradley Beal Trade to Come With High Cost [REPORT]

Bleacher Report’s Kyle Newport claims, “According to one source, a package consisting of Ingram, Kuzma and the Lakers’ first-round pick (fourth overall) would be fair for Beal.”

The offer is fairly steep and despite Beal’s stellar 2018-19 season, the Lakers would most likely be unwilling to part with both Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, especially as many around the league view Ingram as a potential breakout star. While Beal is a fantastic player, the Wizards have little to no leverage as Beal and Wall’s combined deals take up an insane portion of their dedicated cap space in 2019-20. In order to make any sort of long term improvement, the Wizards NEED to move on from one of the two.

Wall’s contract is such an albatross that it is nearly untradeable whereas Beal offers teams an electric scoring option on a much cheaper deal. As a result, the Wizards are basically forced into trading Beal and every team in the league knows it. Don’t expect any team to offer something otherworldly and the Lakers offering ONE of Kuzma and Ingram plus the fourth pick should give the Wizards both cap relief and young assets to build with moving forward. Few other teams can or will offer anything better.

Bradley Beal’s Breakout 2018-19 Stats

After steadily improving through his first six seasons in Washington, Beal took the reigns of the Wizards’ offense once Wall went down and posted his best year to date averaging career highs in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. Beal finished the year with 25.6 points per game, 5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game.

While Beal’s efficiency dipped slightly, he didn’t have much help in Washington and should he find himself on a new team with a stronger supporting cast, could be an extremely valuable second scoring option. While serving as the Robin to Wall’s Batman, Beal posted some extremely efficient years and even shot over 40% from deep on occasion.

Beal’s ability to score paired with LeBron and Lonzo Ball‘s electric playmaking might put him in an even better position to get easy buckets all over the floor.