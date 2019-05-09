Over the past few seasons, the Laker front office has been gearing the team up to make major runs in 2018 and 2019 free agency. The Lakers made their first splash in landing LeBron James last summer and with a loaded crop of free agents hitting the market in 2019, look to add a second star to come play in Los Angeles.

With the cap flexibility to sign a max player outright and enough assets to piece together a trade for a big name player, the Lakers should be one of the most aggressive teams heading into the summer of 2019.

Lakers Cap Space 2019: Current Contracts & Money for Top Free Agents

Including Luol Deng‘s $4,990,000 of deferred money, the Lakers only have $66,047,804 dedicated to the roster next season, putting them well under the salary cap limit of $109 million. As it stands, they have roughly $37 million tied up in LeBron James and outside of James have six players on their rookie deals rounding out the roster. Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram lead the way making roughly $8 million and $7 million respectively while Moritz Wagner, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, and Isaac Bonga all are set to make around $2 million or less.

While the Lakers do need to fill out their roster with at least six more players and hold what should be a relatively high draft pick, they still have the flexibility to go out and sign a second star before filling out the roster with players on minimum deals. While going this route would almost certainly put them over the cap limit, the Lakers are in a “win-now” situation with LeBron’s clock ticking in LA.

The Lakers could also go a slightly different route and take a similar path that they did this season. There is enough talent on the free agent market to piece together a reasonably priced supporting cast, and one that could fit around LeBron considerably better than last season’s attempt. At the end of the day, the direction the Lakers want to go depends on how much they believe in the futures of Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball as both need to showcase full seasons of consistent play to help take the Lakers over the top – something both have yet to do.

Lakers 2019 Free Agency Biggest Needs

Shooting, shooting, shooting. Besides the obvious need of a head coach, the Lakers are in desperate need of players who can simply park themselves out behind the three-point line and knock down wide open looks consistently. With LeBron James and Lonzo Ball shouldering the bulk of the ball-handling responsibilities, the Lakers really just need players who can hit the wide open shot when James or Ball kicks out to them. Caldwell-Pope and Bullock were inconsistent in the role and with both hitting the free agent market this offseason, the Lakers have the opportunity to bring in a new weapon.

The Lakers could also use a big, athletic body down low. JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler filled the role admirably this season but similar to the shooting guard duo of Caldwell-Pope and Bullock, both are free agents this offseason. The Lakers could try and bring back McGee at a reasonable price or possibly look to spend a bit more money and go after someone like Deandre Jordan. While Jordan is no longer a near max player, he still should command a hefty sum and if the Lakers do go after him, it means they most likely struck out on their big name targets and would probably sign him to a one-year deal to help maintain cap flexibility.