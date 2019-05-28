After the long Memorial Day Weekend, ESPN dropped a bomb of an article exposing some behind the scenes workings of the Los Angeles Lakers’ organization. Citing unnamed sources from last season’s coaching staff, Baxter Holmes chronicled just what exactly went awry last season. From the front office to the coaching staff, there was an incredible level of disconnect not seen among professional sports organizations.

Lakers’ Coach on 2018 Offseason: ‘What the F*** Are We Doing’

In the summer of 2018, Magic Johnson and the Lakers decided to buck conventional wisdom and build a different team around new superstar LeBron James. Rather than opting to surround the generational playmaking talent with shooters, a recipe that has been proven successful, Johnson opted to fill out the roster with mercurial playmakers.

ESPN – “We all had the same reaction that the basketball world did, like what the f— are we doing?” one Lakers coaching staff member told ESPN. “Not only are we not getting shooting, but we’re also getting every basket case left on the market.”

More than just the coaching staff being taken aback by Johnson’s decisions, his fellow front office staffers were baffled as well.

“We were all confused,” a front office staffer said. “All of it made no sense.”