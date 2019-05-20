Former Laker President of Basketball Operations hopped on ESPN’s First Take this morning and delivered one of the most explosive, tell-all interviews in recent memory. Sounding off on a number of topics ranging from Rob Pelinka to specific signings or trades, Magic didn’t hold back and aired some of the Lakers dirty laundry on national TV.

Former Laker Ivica Zubac Reacts to Magic Johnson Interview

Here was the full exchange between Magic and Stephen A that touched on Magic taking the blame for not re-signing Lopez, and him defending the choices on Randle and Zubac. pic.twitter.com/EOJHx9ZpzX — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) May 20, 2019

To which Zubac simply responded with:

😂😂😂 — Ivica Zubac (@ivicazubac) May 20, 2019

Zubac had a fairly solid season after being dealt to the Clippers for Muscala near the deadline. Only averaging 5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in the postseason, Zubac didn’t see the floor a ton with the shortened playoff rotations. However, he was still able to make a bit of an impact in the Clippers’ first-round series with the Warriors despite not being on the floor all that much. At the very least, the 23-year-old gave reason to believe that he could be a viable long-term asset in the NBA.

Magic tried to defend the logic of flipping an up and coming big man prospect for a fringe player unlikely to even crack the rotation and even tried calling Zubac a product of Lonzo Ball and LeBron James. That would make sense except for the fact that Zubac averaged 9.4/7.7 for the Clippers while only putting up 8.5/4.9 for the Lakers. Zubac looked like a much better player on the Clippers and grew into a slightly larger regular season role with the other LA team.

