ESPN Analyst Max Kellerman made some waves a few weeks ago when he declared Kawhi Leonard to be a more clutch player than Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. His running mate on First Take, Stephen A. Smith, was taken aback and the two engaged in a heated debate.

Kellerman’s take would go on to make waves in the basketball community and across the internet with people coming to Kobe’s defense. While initially thought dead, Kellerman decided to reignite the debate once again on First Take, this time as the duo were joined by Damon Jones who shared a similar sentiment on the topic to Smith.

Kobe Bryant & Kawhi Leonard ‘Clutch’ Debate Gets Heated Between Analysts

While Kellerman once again flashed some solid statistics to back his argument up, Smith brought up a great point in that Kobe’s killer closing instinct extended far beyond simply taking a game-winning shot. Anyone who spent time watching Kobe play during his heyday can recall countless times where the game got close late before Kobe would drain a couple huge shots late to ice the other team.

While Kawhi might be scoring at a more effective clip in the playoffs, nobody (aside from the great Michael Jordan) has been as effective of a late-game closer as Kobe Bryant. That isn’t to say that Kawhi won’t day get there and potentially pass Bryant, but Kobe had a sustained level of excellence for the better part of two decades. Kawhi is certainly off to a strong start but still has a ways to go in order to match Kobe’s body of work.

Metta World Peace Chimes In On Debate, Calls Kobe ‘Most Clutch Player’

Kobe’s longtime former teammate, Metta World Peace, tweeted out yesterday how he personally felt that Bryant was the most clutch player in the history of the game. He did say that an argument can be made for Jordan but was pretty clear in his affirmation of Bryant. More than just Kobe’s teammate, World Peace was one of Kobe’s fiercest competitors in their prime years. Once considered one of the league’s few “Kobe Stoppers”, the player formerly known as Ron Artest had a number of heated battles with Bryant.

As someone who played both with Kobe on a championship winning team and someone who got to guard him first hand in games, few people on Earth are better qualified to lend their two cents to the matter compared to World Peace.