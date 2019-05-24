Despite struggling with his shot at times during his tenure at Duke, Cam Reddish has always passed the eye test. A solid 6’8″ with excellent athleticism and the ability to stroke from anywhere on the floor, Reddish mainly struggled as he was forced into an unnatural role. Although projected to fall a bit below the Lakers’ fourth pick in the NBA Draft, the talented freshman is worth a good look.

Despite coming into Duke as the third-ranked prospect in his high school class, he played third fiddle to the duo of Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. Forced mainly to stand in the corner and shoot threes because Duke didn’t have any other shooters, Reddish looked uncomfortable for the vast majority of the season.

WATCH: Lakers’ NBA Draft Target Cam Reddish Shows Off Silky Jump Shot

Cam Reddish clearly the most naturally gifted player to take the floor today. Tantalizing at 6-8 with a smooth jumper. Shoots such an easy ball. pic.twitter.com/KD0zBgtJj8 — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) May 22, 2019

Despite his college struggles, nobody has ever doubted the sheer talent of Reddish or his ability as a pure shooter. Despite his ugly 35/33 shooting splits in college, he didn’t take all that many attempts and has shown to be a much smoother shooter working out for teams. Just take the above video where after throwing down a monster jam, he steps back and casually rips off five silky deep balls in a row.

The increased spacing of the NBA game should help tremendously as Reddish should have a lot more room to operate at the next level. Look for Reddish to be a potential star in the NBA who simply saw his draft stock slip due to being overshadowed by the most electric one and done star in the history of college basketball. There is a reason Reddish was ranked the third best high school prospect in his class, it might just take a change of scenery to bring that back out.

How Does Cam Reddish Fit on the Lakers

As the above video shows, even Reddish’s peers feel he is a different beast altogether and a true natural scorer. The Lakers need another scorer to help lighten the load and if they can properly develop Reddish, he could develop into an ideal piece for the future.

Reddish almost certainly wouldn’t be a starter out of the gate and would be given plenty of time to develop off the bench behind a loaded frontcourt. However, the Lakers are going to need to make some tough decisions over the next two seasons about which young assets to re-sign and Reddish would offer them a solid fallback plan for when they inevitably have to let either Ingram or Kuzma walk.

Initially, off the bench, Reddish could be tasked with a bit more responsibility compared to his role at Duke and allow him to get back into his rhythm as an exciting young scorer with the second unit. Over time, Reddish could potentially evolve into a very solid weapon in the starting lineup and could help slot in at a few different positions given his combination of size and athleticism.