Lakers Top Undrafted Free Agent Targets: Martin Twins Among Top Options

Armed with only one draft pick heading into the 2019 offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers may have to rely a bit heavier on finding undrafted free agent players who they can potentially develop into solid role players. While they don’t have the cap space to likely keep any of these players around on the NBA roster (save for a two-way deal), the NBA’s G-League offers a fantastic way to stash and develop untapped talent.

With a summer league roster in need of filling out and a few talented players expected to slip outside the draft, there are a few routes the Lakers could take to see if there may be any diamonds in the rough. While there remains an outside shot that some of these players wind up getting drafted, the much more likely scenario is that they are ripe for the picking once the last pick of the draft goes off the board.

Lakers Top Undrafted Free Agent Targets: Caleb & Cody Martin

Two of the most well-known undrafted free agent targets are the notorious Martin Twins out of Nevada. After hanging around in college for what felt like forever, Caleb and Cody’s eligibility is up and the two will try to make their mark on the professional game. The Lakers are in need of shooting and defense at the wing and while neither player offers both, the each can help with one piece of the puzzle. Caleb functions as more of the scorer of the two while Cody is a bit better at clamping down defensively and facilitating the basketball.

If either wants to have a long career at the NBA level, they need to improve on what the other does well. For Caleb, he needs to become a more consistent defender and willing passer while Cody needs some work on his jump shot.

Other Notable Lakers Top Undrafted Free Agent Targets

While either of the Martin twins can help offer the Lakers a bit more depth at shooting guard, another intriguing option is Baylor point guard Makai Mason. Despite being undersized (6’1″) and much older than the typical NBA draft prospect, Mason is an ideal candidate to take a shot on in the summer league and potentially stash in the G-League.

A crafty playmaker with a strong natural feel for the game, Mason has a lot of work to do in order to be a successful NBA point guard but could wind up being a very serviceable longterm backup option. His size will be the biggest hindrance to his success at the next level and he needs to find out how he can potentially finish inside against much bigger and more athletic defenders.

John Konchar out of Purdue Fort Wayne might be another option worth looking at for a spot in the NBA summer league. A stat-stuffing shooting guard, Konchar flew under the radar given the fact he played on such a small team. However, Konchar is one of the most decorated players in program history and may simply just need an opportunity to show that his skills can translate to the next level.

