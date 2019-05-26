Having a son that plays at some of the highest levels of amateur basketball, LeBron James gets a front row seat to watch some of the best up and coming young hoopers in the nation. James was in attendance for this game with former teammate Tristan Thompson and fellow Klutch signee, Darius Garland, both of whom had similar reactions to James regarding the insane poster.

While the pairing of James and Garland at the event would make some media noise, a flat out MEAN in-game dunk – and subsequent reactions – stole the show.

WATCH: LeBron James Goes Nuts Reacting to VICIOUS High School Dunk

Immediately after the ferocious fastbreak slam, James walked onto the court in awe and simply started flexing. Behind him, Thompson grabbed onto Garland as all three were astounded at just how angry of a dunk the young kid threw down.

While it is unclear who the young player is or what team he plays for, the kid has some serious hops. We can at least assume that because he is playing in the same event as LeBron Jr., he is probably at least a somewhat highly regarded recruit.

LeBron James Accompanied by Darius Garland to Game

While the two players are signed to the same agency, it is interesting to see James spending so much time with Garland after he left the draft with a promise from one of the teams picking in the 4-7 range. Coincidentally (or perhaps not) LeBron James’ Lakers hold the fourth pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

While we won’t know anything until the NBA Draft rolls around, it seems like LeBron is getting a read on his (potential) new teammate and trying to help establish a relationship before he even sets foot in the Laker facilities. There are a number of other top prospects who could be available at four, where the Lakers pick. However, Garland’s three-point shooting is a step above anyone else in the class and desperate for shooting, the Lakers could have very well already made up their mind.

The Lakers have also been linked in the pre-draft process to Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver as well as Virginia wing De’Andre Hunter. Culver, in particular, has seen his draft stock recently spike as he has shown off his new shooting form and increased efficiency from deep in workouts. While workouts are obviously much different than in-game production, it is clear that Culver has put in work and made some adjustments in the few short weeks since the national championship.

