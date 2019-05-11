Matt Every College: Where Did Golfer Go to School?

Matt Every is tied for second at the AT&T Byron Nelson entering Round 3 action this weekend. After a lengthy delay, he is set to tee off alongside fellow American Tyler Duncan and clubhouse leader Sung Kang of South Korea.

The 35-year old from Daytona Beach (Fla.) offset three bogeys with 13 birdies and an eagle. He also successfully launched his club several feet with, as Dan Kilbridge of Golfweek stated, “perfect club throw technique” after a bad bunker shot.

Look at that form. Front leg planted firmly on the mound with upper-body in full rotation, back leg in motion ready to follow through toward the intended target. Every looks like he’s getting ready to bring some top shelf 95-mph heat on a 3-2 count. He’s fully committed to the sequence at this point, well past the point of no return, ready to unleash the club with maximum velocity. There’s so much tightly-coiled force preparing to send the thing into orbit we can’t even say with certainty that the club has landed yet.

The 2-time PGA Tour winner started his professional career in 2006. Where did he play before that?

Matt Every Florida Gators College Career and Accolades

Every committed to play at Florida for the 2002-03 season after all-state selections as a junior and senior at Mainland High School. Per his college bio, he was a PING All-America three times in a row. From his senior year section in 2005-06:

Became the first golfer in school history to win the prestigious Ben Hogan Award as the nation’s top amateur golfer…Named a PING First-Team All-American…Earned PING All-Southeast Region Team and First-Team All-SEC honors…Completed his collegiate career by carding a 72-hole total of 71-73-75-68 = 287 (-1) to tie for 15th at the NCAA Championship…Tied for ninth at the NCAA West Regional Tournament with a three-round total of 207 (-9)…Shot an opening round score of 67 (-5) for a share of the lead on the first day…Tied for fifth at the SEC Tournament with a 208 (-2)

He finished 1st four times in college: at the Gary Koch Invitational in 2003, Chris Schenkel E-Z-Go Invitational in 2004, Mercedes-Benz in 2005, Inverness Invitational in 2005.

It took him a while to break through in the pros. His major accomplishments came in 2014 and 2015 when he took home the Arnold Palmer Invitational titles at Bay Hill in Orlando. Between his time on the PGA and Web.com Tour circuits, he has earned nearly $10 million in prize winnings.