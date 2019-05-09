Bucks Eastern Conference Finals Playoff Schedule: Dates & Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks proved through the first two rounds of the 2019 NBA Playoffs that they were more than deserving of the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. After sweeping the No. 8 seed Detroit Pistons, the Bucks dropped Game 1 against the Boston Celtics and proceeded to reel off four-straight wins.

In turn, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee are heading to their first Eastern Conference Finals since the 2000-01 season. That year marked the last time they won 50-plus games as well, and the Bucks advance to the next round after posting a 60-22 regular-season record.

Next up for The Greek Freak and company is the winner of the Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, who are the No. 2 and 3 seeds in the East. We’re going to take a look at the Eastern Conference Finals schedule for the Bucks while also offering a prediction on the next round, regardless of who they face.

Milwaukee Bucks NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Schedule

The Eastern Conference Finals dates and times could change, although they have started to slowly trickle out as the matchup gets closer to being set. The tentative schedule has been released by Sports Media Watch. To this point, the dates of the first three games have been scheduled, but we have an idea of what the rest of the layout will look like.

It’s worth noting that the start of the semifinals matchup could be pushed up a day or two, depending on how quickly the other playoff series wraps up. Here’s a breakdown of what’s been released so far, and we’ll update the schedule as additional information comes to light.

Wednesday, May 15

Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Friday, May 17

Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Sunday, May 19

Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Although Games 4 and any additional matchups needed to decide the series haven’t been released, we at least have a good idea of how the schedule will look. This is thanks to the fact that the Western Conference Finals schedule is out and features games on the days when the East does not play.

Follow the Heavy NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

The West will play on May 18, 20, 22, 24 and 26 (last three dates only if needed). In turn, this would likely leave the East matchups falling on May 21, 23, 25 and 27. This would be a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Monday. The final three games are only played if necessary, depending on how the first four of the series go.

Once both semifinals matchups are wrapped up, the winner from both sides will meet in the NBA Finals, which will begin Thursday, May 30 on ABC.

Milwaukee Bucks Eastern Conference Finals Prediction

The million dollar question becomes whether either the Raptors or Sixers can knock off the top seed in the East, who’ll hold a homecourt advantage in the series. The Bucks posted the second-best home record in the NBA this season at 33-8, although the Raptors (32-9) and Sixers (31-10) weren’t far behind.

Regardless, Milwaukee had the edge over both potential opponents this year, defeating Toronto three of four times during the regular season and Philadelphia on two of three occasions. With the level that the Bucks are currently playing at, and how dominant they’ve been in the postseason, betting against them at this point would be a tall task.

Not only do I think this team advances out of the Eastern Conference, but this is beginning to look like Milwaukee’s year to win the title.

Prediction: Milwaukee Bucks win in six games, advance to NBA Finals

READ NEXT: NBA Finals Schedule 2019: Dates, Times & Championship Predictions