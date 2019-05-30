NBA Finals Betting Preview: Warriors Favored Over Raptors

The Golden State Warriors are in the NBA Finals for the fifth consecutive year while the Toronto Raptors will be playing in their first league championship series beginning on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena, so you can probably guess which team is the heavy favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Experience certainly matters in the eyes of oddsmakers as does a history of success, and the Warriors would likely be listed as much bigger chalk if two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant (calf) was cleared to play against the Raptors. However, Durant did make the trip to Toronto.

As it stands now, Golden State is a -280 favorite (bet $280 to win $100) to complete a three-peat of three straight titles and four in five years. The Warriors may not have Durant to start the series in Game 1, but they still have virtually the same core of players who helped them win the first championship of their current run in 2015. They have six overall, and another title would move them past the Chicago Bulls for the third-most of all-time.

Regardless, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are expected to continue carrying the team in Durant’s absence, something they have been doing since Game 5 versus the Houston Rockets in the second round.

Golden State is riding a six-game winning streak into the 2019 NBA Finals, going 3-2-1 against the spread during that stretch, according to the OddsShark NBA Database. But the Warriors are just 6-8-1 ATS in their last 15 playoff games going back to the first round, with six of their past eight decided by five points or less.

Meanwhile, the Raptors were all but dead after the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals before winning four games in a row over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks to get here. Led by Kawhi Leonard, they covered the spread in each victory despite closing as underdogs at online betting sites twice. Toronto went 3-5 straight up and 2-6 ATS in its previous eight games before the team’s current winning streak turned things around.

Leonard is the key player in this series obviously, as he has willed the Raptors to series wins in each of the last two rounds. He was also the 2014 NBA Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs when they were the last team to win a championship before Golden State. And Toronto does have home-court advantage, sweeping the two regular-season meetings after losing eight straight games between them. If Durant does not play, the Raptors will have a shot simply because they will have the best player on the court.

