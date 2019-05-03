NBA 2-Round Mock Draft 2019: Lottery Simulator Lands Lakers in Top-5

Putting together mock drafts prior to the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery can be entertaining, but there’s also plenty of unknown. Specifically, we have no idea where each team in the lottery will land, and the common theme is simply to put the teams in order of their record.

It’s a fair approach to take, but in an effort to try to get a more random outlook based on the team’s NBA lottery odds, we’re going to take a different angle with the latest mock draft. Instead of tossing the New York Knicks the No. 1 pick (which is still likely), we’re going to use the Tankathon mock draft simulator which will set the lottery order.

From there, we’ll roll out a mock draft featuring both the first and second rounds. Before that, let’s start with the odds prior to the draft lottery on Tuesday, May 14.

2019 NBA Draft Lottery Odds

The finalized 2019 NBA Draft Lottery odds are pulled from Tankathon. The structure can be seen below, but the trio of teams with the worst NBA records (New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns) all get a 14 percent chance at the No. 1 selection. They also have a 52.1 percent chance to receive a pick between one and four.

Here’s how the final lottery outlook shapes up, with all info from Tankathon.

Team Record Top 4 Chances No. 1 Pick Chances New York Knicks 17-65 52.1% 14.0% Cleveland Cavaliers 19-63 52.1% 14.0% Phoenix Suns 19-63 52.1% 14.0% Chicago Bulls 22-60 48.0% 12.5% Atlanta Hawks 29-53 42.1% 10.5% Washington Wizards 32-50 37.2% 9.0% New Orleans Pelicans 33-49 26.3% 6.0% Memphis Grizzlies* 33-49 26.3% 6.0% Dallas Mavericks* 33-49 26.3% 6.0% Minnesota Timberwolves 36-46 13.9% 3.0% Los Angeles Lakers 37-45 9.4% 2.0% Charlotte Hornets 39-43 4.8% 1.0% Miami Heat 39-43 4.8% 1.0% Sacramento Kings* 39-43 4.8% 1.0%

*Notates teams who may have to trade draft picks depending on where they land, or regardless of position.

NBA Mock Draft: Round 1 With Simulator

We opted to use the Tankathon simulator for the draft order (based off lottery odds) and had quite a few changes. Among the biggest included a shake-up in the top-five with the Chicago Bulls landing the No. 1 pick, Memphis Grizzlies moving to No. 3 and Los Angeles Lakers holding the No. 4 selection.

It’s worth noting that two of the three trades which featured lottery protections played out, which we’ll notate below, but here’s a look at trades:

Memphis Grizzlies send Boston Celtics pick if outside of top-eight (did not happen)

*Dallas Mavericks send Atlanta Hawks pick if outside of top-five

**Sacramento Kings send Boston Celtics pick (would go to Philadelphia if No. 1 overall)

TEAM PLAYER No. 1 Chicago Bulls PF Zion Williamson, Duke No. 2 New York Knicks SG RJ Barrett, Duke No. 3 Memphis Grizzlies PG Ja Morant, Murray State No. 4 Los Angeles Lakers SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech No. 5 Cleveland Cavaliers SG Cam Reddish, Duke No. 6 Phoenix Suns PG Coby White, UNC No. 7 Atlanta Hawks SF De’Andre Hunter, Virginia No. 8 Washington Wizards C Jaxson Hayes, Texas No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans PF Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga No. 10 Atlanta Hawks (via DAL)* SG Romeo Langford, Indiana No. 11 Minnesota Timberwolves PF Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga No. 12 Charlotte Hornets PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt No. 13 Miami Heat PF PJ Washington, Kentucky No. 14 Boston Celtics (via SAC)** PF Cameron Johnson, UNC No. 15 Detroit Pistons SF Nassir Little, UNC No. 16 Orlando Magic G Tyler Herro, Kentucky No. 17 Brooklyn Nets PF Sekou Doumbouya, Guinea No. 18 Indiana Pacers SF KZ Okpala, Stanford No. 19 San Antonio Spurs C Bol Bol, Oregon No. 20 Boston Celtics (via LAC) G Kevin Porter Jr., USC No. 21 Oklahoma City Thunder SG Keldon Johnson, Kentucky No. 22 Boston Celtics SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech No. 23 Utah Jazz C Goga Bitadze, Buducnost No. 24 Philadelphia 76ers PG Carsen Edwards, Purdue No. 25 Portland Trail Blazers SF Louis King, Oregon No. 26 Cleveland Cavaliers (via HOU) SF Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State No. 27 Brooklyn Nets (via DEN) G Luguentz Dort, Arizona State No. 28 Golden State Warriors C Bruno Fernando, Maryland No. 29 San Antonio Spurs (via TOR) SF Matisse Thybulle, Washington No. 30 Milwaukee Bucks C Naz Reid, LSU

NBA Mock Draft: Round 2

TEAM PLAYER No. 31 Brooklyn Nets (via NYK) F Grant Williams, Tennessee No. 32 Phoenix Suns F Admiral Schofield, Tennessee No. 33 Philadelphia 76ers (via CLE) PF/C Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky No. 34 Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI) SF Dylan Windler, Belmont No. 35 Atlanta Hawks PF/C Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State No. 36 Charlotte Hornets (via WAS) PF/C Daniel Gafford, Arkansas No. 37 Dallas Mavericks PG Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s No. 38 Chicago Bulls (via MEM) PF Chuma Okeke, Auburn No. 39 New Orleans Pelicans G Ty Jerome, Virginia No. 40 Sacramento Kings (via MIN) C Jontay Porter, Missouri No. 41 Atlanta Hawks (via LAL) SG Terance Mann, Florida State No. 42 Philadelphia 76ers (via SAC) PF/SF Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State No. 43 Minnesota Timberwolves (via MIA) PG Ky Bowman, Boston College No. 44 Atlanta Hawks (via CHA) SF/PF Isaiah Roby, Nebraska No. 45 Detroit Pistons SF Jordan Nwora, Louisville No. 46 Orlando Magic (via BKN) C Neemias Queta, Utah State No. 47 Sacramento Kings (via ORL) SF Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan No. 48 Los Angeles Clippers PF Dedric Lawson, Kansas No. 49 San Antonio Spurs PF Luka Samanic, Croatia No. 50 Indiana Pacers PG Jalen Lecque, NC State/High School No. 51 Boston Celtics PG Jaylen Hands, UCLA No. 52 Charlotte Hornets (via OKC) PF Killian Tillie, Gonzaga No. 53 Utah Jazz PG/SG Jaylen Nowell, Washington No. 54 Philadelphia 76ers C Tacko Fall, UCF No. 55 New York Knicks (via HOU) SG/SF Aubrey Dawkins, UCF No. 56 Los Angeles Clippers (via POR) SF/PF Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest No. 57 New Orleans Pelicans (via DEN) SG CJ Massinburg, Buffalo No. 58 Golden State Warriors SF/PF Eric Paschall, Villanova No. 59 Toronto Raptors SG/SF Miye Oni, Yale No. 60 Sacramento Kings (via MIL) PG Kyle Guy, Virginia

