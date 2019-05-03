NBA 2-Round Mock Draft 2019: Lottery Simulator Lands Lakers in Top-5

Putting together mock drafts prior to the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery can be entertaining, but there’s also plenty of unknown. Specifically, we have no idea where each team in the lottery will land, and the common theme is simply to put the teams in order of their record.

It’s a fair approach to take, but in an effort to try to get a more random outlook based on the team’s NBA lottery odds, we’re going to take a different angle with the latest mock draft. Instead of tossing the New York Knicks the No. 1 pick (which is still likely), we’re going to use the Tankathon mock draft simulator which will set the lottery order.

From there, we’ll roll out a mock draft featuring both the first and second rounds. Before that, let’s start with the odds prior to the draft lottery on Tuesday, May 14.

2019 NBA Draft Lottery Odds

The finalized 2019 NBA Draft Lottery odds are pulled from Tankathon. The structure can be seen below, but the trio of teams with the worst NBA records (New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns) all get a 14 percent chance at the No. 1 selection. They also have a 52.1 percent chance to receive a pick between one and four.

Here’s how the final lottery outlook shapes up, with all info from Tankathon.

Team Record Top 4 Chances No. 1 Pick Chances
New York Knicks 17-65 52.1% 14.0%
Cleveland Cavaliers 19-63 52.1% 14.0%
Phoenix Suns 19-63 52.1% 14.0%
Chicago Bulls 22-60 48.0% 12.5%
Atlanta Hawks 29-53 42.1% 10.5%
Washington Wizards 32-50 37.2% 9.0%
New Orleans Pelicans 33-49 26.3% 6.0%
Memphis Grizzlies* 33-49 26.3% 6.0%
Dallas Mavericks* 33-49 26.3% 6.0%
Minnesota Timberwolves 36-46 13.9% 3.0%
Los Angeles Lakers 37-45 9.4% 2.0%
Charlotte Hornets 39-43 4.8% 1.0%
Miami Heat 39-43 4.8% 1.0%
Sacramento Kings* 39-43 4.8% 1.0%

*Notates teams who may have to trade draft picks depending on where they land, or regardless of position.

NBA Mock Draft: Round 1 With Simulator

We opted to use the Tankathon simulator for the draft order (based off lottery odds) and had quite a few changes. Among the biggest included a shake-up in the top-five with the Chicago Bulls landing the No. 1 pick, Memphis Grizzlies moving to No. 3 and Los Angeles Lakers holding the No. 4 selection.

It’s worth noting that two of the three trades which featured lottery protections played out, which we’ll notate below, but here’s a look at trades:

  • Memphis Grizzlies send Boston Celtics pick if outside of top-eight (did not happen)
  • *Dallas Mavericks send Atlanta Hawks pick if outside of top-five
  • **Sacramento Kings send Boston Celtics pick (would go to Philadelphia if No. 1 overall)
TEAM PLAYER
No. 1 Chicago Bulls PF Zion Williamson, Duke
No. 2 New York Knicks SG RJ Barrett, Duke
No. 3 Memphis Grizzlies PG Ja Morant, Murray State
No. 4 Los Angeles Lakers SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
No. 5 Cleveland Cavaliers SG Cam Reddish, Duke
No. 6 Phoenix Suns PG Coby White, UNC
No. 7 Atlanta Hawks SF De’Andre Hunter, Virginia
No. 8 Washington Wizards C Jaxson Hayes, Texas
No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans PF Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
No. 10 Atlanta Hawks (via DAL)* SG Romeo Langford, Indiana
No. 11 Minnesota Timberwolves PF Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
No. 12 Charlotte Hornets PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
No. 13 Miami Heat PF PJ Washington, Kentucky
No. 14 Boston Celtics (via SAC)** PF Cameron Johnson, UNC
No. 15 Detroit Pistons SF Nassir Little, UNC
No. 16 Orlando Magic G Tyler Herro, Kentucky
No. 17 Brooklyn Nets PF Sekou Doumbouya, Guinea
No. 18 Indiana Pacers SF KZ Okpala, Stanford
No. 19 San Antonio Spurs C Bol Bol, Oregon
No. 20 Boston Celtics (via LAC) G Kevin Porter Jr., USC
No. 21 Oklahoma City Thunder SG Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
No. 22 Boston Celtics SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
No. 23 Utah Jazz C Goga Bitadze, Buducnost
No. 24 Philadelphia 76ers PG Carsen Edwards, Purdue
No. 25 Portland Trail Blazers SF Louis King, Oregon
No. 26 Cleveland Cavaliers (via HOU) SF Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State
No. 27 Brooklyn Nets (via DEN) G Luguentz Dort, Arizona State
No. 28 Golden State Warriors C Bruno Fernando, Maryland
No. 29 San Antonio Spurs (via TOR) SF Matisse Thybulle, Washington
No. 30 Milwaukee Bucks C Naz Reid, LSU

NBA Mock Draft: Round 2

TEAM PLAYER
No. 31 Brooklyn Nets (via NYK) F Grant Williams, Tennessee
No. 32 Phoenix Suns F Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
No. 33 Philadelphia 76ers (via CLE) PF/C Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky
No. 34 Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI) SF Dylan Windler, Belmont
No. 35 Atlanta Hawks PF/C Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State
No. 36 Charlotte Hornets (via WAS) PF/C Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
No. 37 Dallas Mavericks PG Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s
No. 38 Chicago Bulls (via MEM) PF Chuma Okeke, Auburn
No. 39 New Orleans Pelicans G Ty Jerome, Virginia
No. 40 Sacramento Kings (via MIN) C Jontay Porter, Missouri
No. 41 Atlanta Hawks (via LAL) SG Terance Mann, Florida State
No. 42 Philadelphia 76ers (via SAC) PF/SF Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State
No. 43 Minnesota Timberwolves (via MIA) PG Ky Bowman, Boston College
No. 44 Atlanta Hawks (via CHA) SF/PF Isaiah Roby, Nebraska
No. 45 Detroit Pistons SF Jordan Nwora, Louisville
No. 46 Orlando Magic (via BKN) C Neemias Queta, Utah State
No. 47 Sacramento Kings (via ORL) SF Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan
No. 48 Los Angeles Clippers PF Dedric Lawson, Kansas
No. 49 San Antonio Spurs PF Luka Samanic, Croatia
No. 50 Indiana Pacers PG Jalen Lecque, NC State/High School
No. 51 Boston Celtics PG Jaylen Hands, UCLA
No. 52 Charlotte Hornets (via OKC) PF Killian Tillie, Gonzaga
No. 53 Utah Jazz PG/SG Jaylen Nowell, Washington
No. 54 Philadelphia 76ers C Tacko Fall, UCF
No. 55 New York Knicks (via HOU) SG/SF Aubrey Dawkins, UCF
No. 56 Los Angeles Clippers (via POR) SF/PF Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest
No. 57 New Orleans Pelicans (via DEN) SG CJ Massinburg, Buffalo
No. 58 Golden State Warriors SF/PF Eric Paschall, Villanova
No. 59 Toronto Raptors SG/SF Miye Oni, Yale
No. 60 Sacramento Kings (via MIL) PG Kyle Guy, Virginia

